WSFS Management to Meet with Analysts and Investors at KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in the 2021 KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Symposium on February 10, 2021. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, will host the discussion.



Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.