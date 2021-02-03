 

Align Technology Announces the iTero Element Plus Series Next Generation of Scanners and Imaging Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 22:00  |  23   |   |   

A series of new solutions feature advanced technology and capabilities designed to improve the scanning experience, increase practice productivity, and drive higher patient treatment conversion

TEMPE, Ariz. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the availability of the iTero Element Plus Series, which expands the company’s portfolio of iTero Element scanners and imaging systems to include new solutions that serve a broader range of the dental market.

The new iTero Element Plus Series of scanners and imaging systems builds on the success of the award-winning iTero Element family and offers all of the existing orthodontic and restorative digital capabilities doctors have come to rely on — plus faster processing time and advanced visualization capabilities for a seamless scanning experience in a new sleek, ergonomically designed package. Available in both cart and mobile configurations, the iTero Element Plus Series offers increased flexibility and mobility. The mobile configuration makes the power of the iTero Element Plus Series portable with a medical grade, compact mobile scanner solution that delivers the same high-quality images as the cart configuration.

“We are committed to meeting doctors’ evolving needs and designed the iTero Element Plus Series to help them provide the best clinical care for their patients, increase practice growth, and easily integrate digital scanning and imaging into their clinics as a core part of their digital workflow,” said Yuval Shaked, Align Technology, senior vice president and managing director, iTero scanner and services business. “With over 20 years of innovation in digital orthodontics and dentistry, including intraoral scanners and digital workflows, we are focused on bringing the latest technology to doctors and their patients. We engineered the iTero Element Plus Series with the latest computing power, a dedicated AI chip, and new AI-based features as well as an easy upgrade path — making it right for today’s needs and ready for tomorrow.”

The iTero Element Plus Series of solutions offer restorative and orthodontic digital workflows with:

  • Enhanced visualization for optimized patient experience, with higher brightness for clearer and more vivid images, and a fully integrated 3D intraoral camera**.
  • Faster, seamless scanning: 20 percent less waiting time for scans to process***.
  • Future AI-based features.
  • The iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system includes NIRI technology, which aids in the detection of interproximal caries. The iTero Element 5D Plus Lite imaging system allows for easy NIRI activation via a software upgrade.  

Dr. Chad Duplantis, a dentist in Fort Worth, Texas who participated in the iTero Element Plus Series limited market release said, “The continued innovation that Align brings with each iTero Element scanner elevates the standard of care that I am able to provide to my patients. The iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system allows me to be more productive with increased scanning speed, as well as improve patient communication and treatment conversion with the advanced visualization capabilities.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Align Technology Announces the iTero Element Plus Series Next Generation of Scanners and Imaging Systems A series of new solutions feature advanced technology and capabilities designed to improve the scanning experience, increase practice productivity, and drive higher patient treatment conversionTEMPE, Ariz. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability of Invisalign G8 With New SmartForce Aligner Activation Features Globally
22:00 Uhr
Align Technology Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
20.01.21
Align Technology Establishes New Global Corporate Headquarters in Tempe, Arizona

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
49
Align Technology -- A Reason to Smile