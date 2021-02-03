AMSC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $23.6 million compared with $17.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year increase was a result of higher Grid and Wind segment revenues versus the year ago period. The higher Grid segment revenues were primarily due to revenues generated from our recent acquisition of Northeast Power Systems, Inc. The higher Wind segment revenues were a result of higher shipments of electrical control systems to Inox Wind.

AMSC’s net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $7.9 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.32 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2019. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.



Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on December 31, 2020 totaled $84.4 million, compared with $57.7 million at September 30, 2020.

"Grid is driving revenue growth for the Company," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “We generated $1.7 million of positive operating cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and an expanded portfolio of new energy power systems solutions expected to support growth.”

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $18 million to $22 million. The Company’s net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 is expected not to exceed $8.0 million, or $0.31 per share. The Company's non-GAAP net loss (as defined below) is expected not to exceed $6.5 million, or $0.25 per share, excluding the impact from any changes in contingent consideration. The Company expects operating cash flow to be a burn of $2 million to $4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on March 31, 2021, to be no less than $80 million.

Conference Call Reminder

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Gridtec Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements in this release regarding our goals and strategies; our expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, our expected cash burn during the quarter ending March 31, 2021, our expected cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash balance on March 31, 2021, the benefits of the NEPSI acquisition, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. There are a number of important factors that could materially impact the value of our common stock or cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These important factors include, but are not limited to: We have a history of operating losses, which may continue in the future. Our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and may fall below expectations in any particular fiscal quarter; We have a history of negative operating cash flows, and we may require additional financing in the future, which may not be available to us; We may be required to issue performance bonds or provide letters of credit, which restricts our ability to access any cash used as collateral for the bonds or letters of credit; Changes in exchange rates could adversely affect our results of operations; If we fail to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting, or if we fail to remediate our current material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting our ability to produce accurate and timely financial statements could be impaired and may lead investors and other users to lose confidence in our financial data; We may not realize all of the sales expected from our backlog of orders and contracts; Our contracts with the U.S. government are subject to audit, modification or termination by the U.S. government and include certain other provisions in favor of the government. The continued funding of such contracts remains subject to annual congressional appropriation, which, if not approved, could reduce our revenue and lower or eliminate our profit; Our financial condition may have an adverse effect on our customer and supplier relationships; The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; We may experience difficulties re-establishing our HTS wire production capability in our Ayer, Massachusetts facility; Our success is dependent upon attracting and retaining qualified personnel and our inability to do so could significantly damage our business and prospects; Historically, a significant portion of our revenues have been derived from a single customer and if this customer’s business is negatively affected, it could adversely impact our business; Our success in addressing the wind energy market is dependent on the manufacturers that license our designs; Our business and operations would be adversely impacted in the event of a failure or security breach of our information technology infrastructure; Failure to comply with evolving data privacy and data protection laws and regulations or to otherwise protect personal data, may adversely impact our business and financial results; We rely upon third-party suppliers for the components and subassemblies of many of our Grid and Wind products, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price fluctuations, which could harm our business; Many of our revenue opportunities are dependent upon subcontractors and other business collaborators; If we fail to implement our business strategy successfully, our financial performance could be harmed; Problems with product quality or product performance may cause us to incur warranty expenses and may damage our market reputation and prevent us from achieving increased sales and market share; Many of our customers outside of the United States may be either directly or indirectly related to governmental entities, and we could be adversely affected by violations of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-bribery laws outside the United States; We have had limited success marketing and selling our superconductor products and system-level solutions, and our failure to more broadly market and sell our products and solutions could lower our revenue and cash flow; We may acquire additional complementary businesses or technologies, which may require us to incur substantial costs for which we may never realize the anticipated benefits; Our success depends upon the commercial adoption of the REG system, which is currently limited, and a widespread commercial market for our products may not develop; Adverse changes in domestic and global economic conditions could adversely affect our operating results; We have operations in, and depend on sales in, emerging markets, including India, and global conditions could negatively affect our operating results or limit our ability to expand our operations outside of these markets. Changes in India’s political, social, regulatory and economic environment may affect our financial performance; Our products face competition, which could limit our ability to acquire or retain customers; Our international operations are subject to risks that we do not face in the United States, which could have an adverse effect on our operating results; Growth of the wind energy market depends largely on the availability and size of government subsidies, economic incentives and legislative programs designed to support the growth of wind energy; Lower prices for other fuel sources may reduce the demand for wind energy development, which could have a material adverse effect on our ability to grow our Wind business; Unfavorable results of legal proceedings could have a material adverse effect on our business, operating results and financial condition; We may be unable to adequately prevent disclosure of trade secrets and other proprietary information; Our patents may not provide meaningful protection for our technology, which could result in us losing some or all of our market position; We face risks related to our intellectual property; We face risks related to our technologies; We face risks related to our legal proceedings; We face risks related to our common stock; and the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1. Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, as updated in our Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These important factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Grid $ 17,086 $ 15,232 $ 51,149 $ 36,577 Wind 6,546 2,683 14,812 9,120 Total revenues 23,632 17,915 65,961 45,697 Cost of revenues 19,676 16,329 51,444 38,770 Gross margin 3,956 1,586 14,517 6,927 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,029 2,049 8,248 6,920 Selling, general and administrative 7,085 6,071 18,609 16,726 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 360 85 601 255 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,740 — 2,740 — Total operating expenses 13,214 8,205 30,198 23,901 Operating loss (9,258 ) (6,619 ) (15,681 ) (16,974 ) Change in fair value of warrants — 556 — 4,648 Interest income, net 53 262 373 1,101 Other (expense)/income, net (274 ) (932 ) (920 ) 45 Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (9,479 ) (6,733 ) (16,228 ) (11,180 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,546 ) 112 (1,166 ) 29 Net loss $ (7,933 ) $ (6,845 ) $ (15,062 ) $ (11,209 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.54 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.75 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 25,470 21,185 23,011 20,786 Diluted 25,470 21,203 23,011 20,894





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,909 $ 24,699 Marketable securities 10,239 30,149 Accounts receivable, net 12,083 16,987 Inventory, net 14,176 18,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,634 2,959 Restricted cash 629 508 Total current assets 109,670 94,277 Marketable securities — 5,046 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,547 8,565 Intangibles, net 9,964 3,550 Right-of-use assets 3,806 3,359 Goodwill 34,659 1,719 Restricted cash 5,604 5,657 Deferred tax assets 1,386 1,551 Other assets 411 385 Total assets $ 175,047 $ 124,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 17,015 $ 22,091 Lease liability, current portion 581 439 Derivative liabilities 6,730 — Deferred revenue, current portion 15,683 18,430 Total current liabilities 40,009 40,960 Deferred revenue, long term portion 8,695 7,712 Lease liability, long term portion 3,329 3,000 Deferred tax liabilities 70 180 Other liabilities 26 38 Total liabilities 52,129 51,890 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 280 229 Additional paid-in capital 1,120,333 1,053,507 Treasury stock (3,593 ) (2,666 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (405 ) (216 ) Accumulated deficit (993,697 ) (978,635 ) Total stockholders' equity 122,918 72,219 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 175,047 $ 124,109





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,062 ) $ (11,209 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 3,811 3,312 Stock-based compensation expense 2,597 1,236 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,610 491 Deferred income taxes (1,828 ) (1,069 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,740 — Change in fair value of warrants — (4,648 ) Non-cash interest income (48 ) — Other non-cash items 291 (22 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) on cash and cash equivalents 366 (209 ) Changes in operating asset and liability accounts: Accounts receivable 6,376 (8,661 ) Inventory 7,419 (6,968 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6 (332 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,894 ) 2,648 Deferred revenue (5,255 ) 7,652 Net cash used in operating activities (4,871 ) (17,779 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,574 ) (2,926 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 3,001 Purchase of marketable securities — (35,000 ) Sale of marketable securities 25,006 — Cash paid for acquisition (26,000 ) — Change in other assets (6 ) 37 Net cash used in investing activities (2,573 ) (34,888 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Employee taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (927 ) (565 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 6,139 Proceeds from public equity offering, net 51,477 — Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and ESPP 99 100 Net cash provided by financing activities 50,649 5,674 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 73 30 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 43,278 (46,963 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,864 78,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 74,142 $ 31,235



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (7,933 ) $ (6,845 ) $ (15,062 ) $ (11,209 ) Stock-based compensation 839 590 2,597 1,236 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 645 85 886 255 Acquisition costs 313 — 313 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration and warrants 2,740 (556 ) 2,740 (4,648 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,395 ) $ (6,726 ) $ (8,526 ) $ (14,366 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 25,470 21,185 23,011 20,786

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO NON-GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating cash flow $ (4,871 ) $ (17,779 ) Sinovel settlement (net of legal fees and expenses) — 1,000 Tax effect of adjustments — 2,724 Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ (4,871 ) $ (14,055 )

Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In millions, except per share data)

Three months

ending March 31, 2021 Net loss $ 8.0 Stock-based compensation 0.9 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.6 Non-GAAP net loss $ 6.5 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.25 ) Shares outstanding 25.7

Note: Non-GAAP net loss is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before: stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; acquisition costs; changes in fair value of contingent consideration and warrants; other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net loss assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company is not able to provide the change in fair value of contingent consideration on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts because the calculation for that change is primarily driven by the closing price and volatility of the Company's stock at the end of each fiscal quarter, which cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The Company no longer has any warrants outstanding, therefore the Company's non-GAAP net loss guidance does not include the impact from this adjustment. Actual GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above, including as a result of the inclusion of the change in fair value of contingent consideration.



Non-GAAP operating cash flow is defined by the Company as operating cash flow before: Sinovel settlement (net of legal fees and expenses); and other unusual cash flows or items. The Company believes non-GAAP operating cash flow assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s operating cash flow across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-recurring cash items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating cash flow.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net loss is set forth in the table above.

