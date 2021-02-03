Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET. Attending for Peloton will be John Foley, Chief Executive Officer, and Jill Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

