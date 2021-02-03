Search Minerals Receives Funds from Warrant Exercises

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of funds from the exercise of previously issued warrants. Search has recently received a total of $150,900 from the exercise of 2,370,000 warrants, (1,500,000 warrants at $0.06 and 870,000 warrants at $0.07). The continued support from our loyal shareholders has allowed Search to continue to advance our District with both resource development and our Direct Extraction technology. Search is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities being created as the rare earth sector is attracting new investment capital.



Search has a 100% owned Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador, which is 63 km long and currently consists of resources at DEEP FOX and FOXTROT, along with 3 advanced prospects, Fox Meadow, Silver Fox and Awesome Fox. Search has also completed 2 continuous pilot plants which each have produced a 99% high purity mixed rare earth concentrate. Search seeks to enter the rare earth supply chain when we separate our mixed rare earth concentrate into the individual oxides. We have signed collaboration agreements with Saskatchewan Research Council and USA Rare Earth, to explore further separation capabilities.