 

Search Minerals Receives Funds from Warrant Exercises

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 22:02  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of funds from the exercise of previously issued warrants. Search has recently received a total of $150,900 from the exercise of 2,370,000 warrants, (1,500,000 warrants at $0.06 and 870,000 warrants at $0.07). The continued support from our loyal shareholders has allowed Search to continue to advance our District with both resource development and our Direct Extraction technology. Search is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities being created as the rare earth sector is attracting new investment capital.

Search has a 100% owned Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador, which is 63 km long and currently consists of resources at DEEP FOX and FOXTROT, along with 3 advanced prospects, Fox Meadow, Silver Fox and Awesome Fox. Search has also completed 2 continuous pilot plants which each have produced a 99% high purity mixed rare earth concentrate. Search seeks to enter the rare earth supply chain when we separate our mixed rare earth concentrate into the individual oxides. We have signed collaboration agreements with Saskatchewan Research Council and USA Rare Earth, to explore further separation capabilities.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states: “Recent announcements regarding building electric cars in Canada and other government led initiatives for clean and green technology provides the framework for industry access to a secure rare earth supply chain in Canada, USA and Europe. Search can be a part of the solution to enhance this rare earth supply chain. The key rare earth elements needed to transition to a reduced carbon economy are, Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb), and these rare earth elements are defined in our National Instrument 43-101 Resource estimates for both FOXTROT and DEEP FOX.”

Adamas Intelligence, an independent research and advisory firm that provides strategic advice and ongoing intelligence on critical metals and minerals sectors, states, “Not only do rare earths used in magnets (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) make up the lion’s share of global value today, but in the years ahead demand for these four rare earth elements is expected to grow faster than demand for all other rare earth elements, challenging the ability of the supply-side to keep up. Going forward, Adamas project that demand will substantially exceed global production, leading to the depletion of historically accumulated inventories and shortages of these critical rare earths if significant additional sources of supply are not developed.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Search Minerals Receives Funds from Warrant Exercises VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of funds from the exercise of previously issued warrants. Search has recently received a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Search Minerals Completes Zirconium Recovery Testing at SGS Canada Inc.
06.01.21
Search Minerals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement