Goodfood Launches Unlimited Same-Day Delivery Service in Toronto

“Increasing delivery speed and flexibility is key to Goodfood’s members and growth strategy. Our clients expressed strong interest in a fast and flexible service to simplify their grocery shopping and meal planning, and Goodfood WOW is our answer to that need. It allows members to order our delicious recipes, ready meals, and grocery products as many times as they want in a week and have them safely delivered to their door within a few hours. Same-day deliveries also enable the use of our eco-friendly packaging that does not require boxes, liners, or ice packs, helping Goodfood and our members reduce their environmental footprint,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood'' or “the Company”), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is proud to announce the launch of Goodfood WOW in Toronto, providing GTA members with its new unlimited same-day delivery service. The first deliveries are scheduled to reach members on February 6.

“The launch of Goodfood WOW in Toronto comes on the back of a successful roll-out in Montreal. We are happy and excited by our members’ response as we continue to ramp up same-day delivery availability across the city. The Greater Toronto Area and Ontario have quickly become our largest geographies in terms of active members as the acceleration of online grocery shopping continues to take hold across the country. Goodfood continues to make investments to capitalize on these favorable secular trends, enhance our value proposition to customers, and capture market share,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

