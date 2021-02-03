 

Goodfood Launches Unlimited Same-Day Delivery Service in Toronto

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood'' or “the Company”), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is proud to announce the launch of Goodfood WOW in Toronto, providing GTA members with its new unlimited same-day delivery service. The first deliveries are scheduled to reach members on February 6.

“Increasing delivery speed and flexibility is key to Goodfood’s members and growth strategy. Our clients expressed strong interest in a fast and flexible service to simplify their grocery shopping and meal planning, and Goodfood WOW is our answer to that need. It allows members to order our delicious recipes, ready meals, and grocery products as many times as they want in a week and have them safely delivered to their door within a few hours. Same-day deliveries also enable the use of our eco-friendly packaging that does not require boxes, liners, or ice packs, helping Goodfood and our members reduce their environmental footprint,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“The launch of Goodfood WOW in Toronto comes on the back of a successful roll-out in Montreal. We are happy and excited by our members’ response as we continue to ramp up same-day delivery availability across the city. The Greater Toronto Area and Ontario have quickly become our largest geographies in terms of active members as the acceleration of online grocery shopping continues to take hold across the country. Goodfood continues to make investments to capitalize on these favorable secular trends, enhance our value proposition to customers, and capture market share,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling members to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2021. As at November 30, 2020, Goodfood had 306,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca.

