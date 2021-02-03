 

ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site

DENVER, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its fourth quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, the company and IAC will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, Chairman of ANGI Homeservices and CEO of IAC; Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and interim CFO of ANGI Homeservices; and Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo.

The live webcast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZYwQtpyHQ3eWjP4uDx-3Ug

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisorAngie’s List, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired.  The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361




