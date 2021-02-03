Isoray Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

RICHLAND, Wash., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR) (“Isoray” or the “Company”), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All shares of common stock will be sold by Isoray. In addition, Isoray intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.