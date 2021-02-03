Kaleido Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that it intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $50 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Kaleido also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Kaleido.

Kaleido intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to fund its continued research and development activities, including the completion of the ongoing clinical studies of KB109 in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and the ongoing clinical study of KB295 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; to conduct additional studies or initiate preparation for commercialization of KB109 if current studies in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 are successful; to generate additional data and/or begin clinical studies in other areas such as immuno-oncology, cardiometabolic and liver diseases and diseases associated with pathogens; to fund any other research and development activities that relate to its current and future clinical and preclinical activities; and the remainder for planned general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Kaleido pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-240323), including a base prospectus. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.