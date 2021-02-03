 

Kaleido Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 22:10  |  47   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that it intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $50 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Kaleido also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Kaleido.

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Kaleido intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to fund its continued research and development activities, including the completion of the ongoing clinical studies of KB109 in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and the ongoing clinical study of KB295 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; to conduct additional studies or initiate preparation for commercialization of KB109 if current studies in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 are successful; to generate additional data and/or begin clinical studies in other areas such as immuno-oncology, cardiometabolic and liver diseases and diseases associated with pathogens; to fund any other research and development activities that relate to its current and future clinical and preclinical activities; and the remainder for planned general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Kaleido pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-240323), including a base prospectus. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaleido Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Keystone Symposium “Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy” Conference
14.01.21
Kaleido Biosciences Announces Positive Interim Results of Controlled Study of KB109 in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19
05.01.21
Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference