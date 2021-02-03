Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Aspira is expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock being offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares will be offered by Aspira.



William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager for the offering.