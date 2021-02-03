 

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Aspira is expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock being offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares will be offered by Aspira.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager for the offering.                   

Aspira intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investing in additional key strategic hires, product portfolio expansion and research and development. Aspira may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complimentary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although Aspira has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-252267) previously filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 3, 2021, and accompanying prospectus, dated January 28, 2021, relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement (when available) for the offering, please contact William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by e-mail at prospectus@williamblair.com or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, or by e-mail at TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com.

