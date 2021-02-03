 

MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Update Video

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words and terms such as “will,” “continued,” “accretive,” “growth” and “position,” and other words and terms of similar meaning, in each of their forms of speech, or that are tied to future periods or future performance. They include statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, future sales efforts, future expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, and future trends in operations and financial results.

Many factors will determine the results of MetLife, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates, and they involve unpredictable risks and uncertainties. Our assumptions and current expectations, which may be inaccurate, and the current economic environment, which may change, underlie our forward-looking statements. MetLife, Inc. does not guarantee any future performance. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and others, may cause such differences. These factors include:

Disclaimer

