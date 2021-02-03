Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Tax Characteristics of 2020 Dividends
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: WMC) announced today the tax treatment of its common stock dividends declared in 2020.
The below information is provided to assist the Company’s stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distribution of taxable income by the Company. Stockholders should receive IRS Form 1099-DIV containing this information from their brokers, transfer agents or other institutions. These tax statements should be reviewed to ensure that they agree with the information provided below.
Tax Treatment of Distributions
The Federal Income Tax classification of the 2020 dividend distributions on the Company’s common stock, as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV, is set forth in the following table:
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Distribution Rate
|
Total Ordinary
|
Qualified
|
Total Capital
|
Section 199A
|
Total Return
|
12/28/2020
|
1/26/2021
|
$0.06(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10/2/2020
|
10/26/2020
|
$0.05
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$0.05
|
12/31/2019
|
1/24/2020
|
$0.31(2)
|
$0.155(2)
|
-
|
-
|
$0.155
|
$0.155
|
Total
|
$0.42
|
$0.155
|
-
|
-
|
$0.155
|
$0.205
|
