AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces 2020 Operating Results and Initial 2021 Financial Outlook

Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders - diluted (“FFO”) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased 18.9% to $1.93 from $2.38 for the prior year period. Core FFO per share (as defined in this release) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased 16.9% to $2.02 from $2.43 for the prior year period.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) reported today that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $341,128,000. This resulted in an increase in Earnings per Share – diluted (“EPS”) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of 103.3% to $2.44 from $1.20 for the prior year period, primarily attributable to an increase in gain on sale of real estate and depreciation expense, partially offset by a decrease in Established Community NOI, as detailed in the table below.

The following table compares the Company’s actual results for EPS, FFO per share and Core FFO per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to its results for the prior year period:

Q4 2020 Results Compared to Q4 2019 Per Share (1) EPS FFO Core FFO Q4 2019 per share reported results $ 1.20 $ 2.38 $ 2.43 Established Community NOI (2) (0.39) (0.39) (0.39) Development and Other Stabilized Community NOI 0.03 0.03 0.03 Capital markets and transaction activity — — (0.03) Joint venture income (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) Overhead and other (0.10) (0.10) — Income taxes 0.03 0.03 — Gain on sale of real estate and depreciation expense 1.69 — — Q4 2020 per share reported results $ 2.44 $ 1.93 $ 2.02 (1) For additional detail on reconciling items between EPS, FFO and Core FFO, see Definitions and Reconciliations, table 2. (2) Established Community uncollectible residential and commercial lease revenue increased $0.12 over the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, EPS increased 4.6% to $5.89 from $5.63 for the prior year, FFO per share decreased 8.0% to $8.45 from $9.18 for the prior year, and Core FFO per share decreased 7.0% to $8.69 from $9.34 for the prior year.

The following table compares the Company’s actual results for EPS, FFO per share and Core FFO per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 to its results for the prior year:

Full Year 2020 Results Comparison to Full Year 2019 Per Share (1) EPS FFO Core FFO 2019 per share reported results $ 5.63 $ 9.18 $ 9.34 Established Community NOI (2) (0.69) (0.69) (0.68) Development and Other Stabilized Community NOI 0.26 0.26 0.26 Capital markets and transaction activity (0.16) (0.18) (0.15) Joint venture income (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) Overhead and other (0.18) (0.18) (0.02) Income taxes 0.12 0.12 — Gain on sale of real estate and depreciation expense 0.97 — — 2020 per share reported results $ 5.89 $ 8.45 $ 8.69 (1) For additional detail on reconciling items between EPS, FFO and Core FFO, see Definitions and Reconciliations, table 2. (2) Established Community uncollectible residential and commercial lease revenue increased $0.32 over the prior year.

Established Communities Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Prior Year Period

For Established Communities, total revenue decreased $46,103,000, or 8.7%, to $485,961,000. Residential and commercial uncollectible lease revenue contributed $16,613,000 of this decrease, comprised of $11,217,000 for residential and $5,396,000 for commercial. Operating expenses for Established Communities increased $8,614,000, or 5.8%, to $157,359,000. NOI for Established Communities decreased $54,717,000, or 14.3%, to $328,602,000.

Rental revenue for Established Communities decreased 8.6%, as detailed in the following table:

Established Communities Change in Rental Revenue Q4 2020 Compared to Q4 2019 Residential rental revenue Lease rates (2.2) % Concessions and other discounts (1.7) % Economic occupancy (1.6) % Other rental revenue — % Uncollectible lease revenue (1) (2.1) % Total residential rental revenue (7.6) % Commercial rental revenue (2) (1.0) % Total Established Communities change in rental revenue (8.6) % (1) Uncollectible lease revenue increased $11,217,000 over the prior year period

to $14,346,000, or 2.87% of total residential revenue, as compared to 0.59% of

total residential revenue for the prior year period. (2) Consists primarily of $5,766,000 of recognized uncollectible commercial lease

revenue, of which $4,567,000 represents the write-off of straight line rent receivables.

The following table reflects the percentage changes in rental revenue, operating expenses and NOI for Established Communities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019:

Q4 2020 Compared to Q4 2019 Rental Revenue (1) Opex

(2) % of

NOI (3) Residential Commercial NOI New England (6.3) % (0.7) % 4.0 % (12.4) % 14.7 % Metro NY/NJ (6.1) % (1.4) % 2.8 % (11.8) % 22.8 % Mid-Atlantic (7.1) % (0.3) % 7.8 % (13.2) % 15.5 % Pacific NW (5.9) % (3.0) % 13.1 % (17.6) % 6.1 % No. California (12.3) % (0.7) % 7.1 % (19.0) % 18.8 % So. California (7.2) % (1.1) % 6.4 % (14.1) % 20.0 % Expansion Mkts 0.9 % — % 3.3 % (0.9) % 2.1 % Total (7.6) % (1.0) % 5.8 % (14.3) % 100.0 % (1) Represents the change as a percent of total rental revenue. See full release for additional detail. (2) See full release for discussion of variances. (3) Represents % of total NOI for Q4 2020, including amounts related to communities that have been sold or that are classified as held for sale.

Established Communities Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Prior Year

For Established Communities, total revenue decreased $78,971,000, or 3.7%, to $2,028,317,000. Residential and commercial uncollectible lease revenue contributed $43,970,000 of this decrease, comprised of $33,768,000 for residential and $10,202,000 for commercial. Operating expenses for Established Communities increased $17,424,000, or 2.9%, to $621,412,000. NOI for Established Communities decreased $96,395,000, or 6.4%, to $1,406,905,000.

Rental revenue for Established Communities decreased 3.7%, as detailed in the following table:

Established Communities Change in Rental Revenue Full Year 2020 Compared to Full Year 2019 Residential rental revenue Lease rates 0.5 % Concessions and other discounts (0.7) % Economic occupancy (1.3) % Other rental revenue (0.1) % Uncollectible lease revenue (1) (1.6) % Total residential rental revenue (3.2) % Commercial rental revenue (2) (0.5) % Total Established Communities change in rental revenue (3.7) % (1) Uncollectible lease revenue increased $33,768,000 over the prior year to

$44,829,000, or 2.18% of total residential revenue, as compared to 0.53% of total

residential revenue for the prior year. (2) Consists primarily of $11,157,000 of recognized uncollectible commercial lease

revenue, of which $5,514,000 represents the write-off of straight line rent receivables.

The following table reflects the percentage changes in rental revenue, operating expenses and NOI for Established Communities for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:

Full Year 2020 Compared to Full Year 2019 Rental Revenue (1) Opex

(2) % of

NOI (3) Residential Commercial NOI New England (1.7) % (0.3) % 3.6 % (4.8) % 14.5 % Metro NY/NJ (3.6) % (0.7) % 1.3 % (6.7) % 22.2 % Mid-Atlantic (2.6) % (0.3) % 2.7 % (5.2) % 15.5 % Pacific NW (1.8) % (1.4) % 7.8 % (7.4) % 6.3 % No. California (4.5) % (0.3) % 3.5 % (7.3) % 19.8 % So. California (3.5) % (0.7) % 2.8 % (7.1) % 19.8 % Expansion Mkts (0.6) % — % 0.7 % (1.5) % 1.9 % Total (3.2) % (0.5) % 2.9 % (6.4) % 100.0 % (1) Represents the change as a percent of total rental revenue. See full release for additional detail. (2) See full release for discussion of variances. (3) Represents % of total NOI for Full Year 2020, including amounts related to

communities that have been sold or that are classified as held for sale.

COVID-19 Operational Update

Established Communities Collections Update

The following table provides an update for residential revenue collections for Established Communities for Q2 2020 through Q4 2020 as of each respective quarter end, as well as through January 31, 2021 for the periods presented. Collected residential revenue represents the portion of apartment base rent charged to residents and other rentable items, including parking and storage rent, along with pet and other fees in accordance with residential leases, that has been collected ("Collected Residential Revenue"), and excludes transactional and other fees.

Established Communities Collections (1) Collected Residential Revenue At quarter end (2) At January 31, 2021 (3)(4) Q2 2020 95.4% 98.1% Q3 2020 95.2% 97.1% Q4 2020 94.8% 95.9% (1) Collections presented reflect the Company’s Established Communities as of

December 31, 2020 and excludes commercial revenue, which was 0.7% and 1.2% of the

Company's 2020 and 2019 Established Communities' total revenue, respectively. (2) The Collected Residential Revenue percentage as of June 30, 2020 for Q2 2020,

September 30, 2020 for Q3 2020 and December 31, 2020 for Q4 2020, respectively. (3) The percentage of Collected Residential Revenue as of January 31, 2021. (4) Collected Residential Revenue for January 2021 as of January 31, 2021 was 92.9%,

which is 94.9% of the AVB Residential Benchmark.

For further discussion of collection rates and limitations on use of this data, see Definitions and Reconciliations.

The ongoing impact from COVID-19 on the Company's consolidated results of operations will be affected by the duration and severity of the pandemic, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions resume. Because of these factors, the Company's historical results, including results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and information through February 3, 2021, may not be indicative of results for future periods.

Development Activity

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company completed the development of four consolidated apartment communities:

Avalon Marlborough II, located in Marlborough, MA;

Avalon Towson, located in Towson, MD;

Avalon Walnut Creek II, located in Walnut Creek, CA; and

Avalon Doral, located in Doral, FL.

These communities contain an aggregate of 1,044 apartment homes and were constructed for a Total Capital Cost of $385,000,000.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company started the construction of three consolidated apartment communities:

Avalon Harbor Isle, located in Island Park, NY;

Avalon Easton II, located in Easton, MA; and

Avalon Somerville Station, located in Somerville, NJ.

These communities are expected to contain an aggregate of 591 apartment homes and are expected to be developed for an aggregate estimated Total Capital Cost of $221,000,000.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company completed the development of eight consolidated communities containing an aggregate of 2,095 apartment homes for an aggregate Total Capital Cost of $777,000,000. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company started the construction of three consolidated apartment communities and one unconsolidated apartment community.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had 16 consolidated Development Communities under construction that in the aggregate are expected to contain 5,128 apartment homes and 62,000 square feet of commercial space. Estimated Total Capital Cost at completion for these Development Communities is $1,951,000,000. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has an estimated remaining Total Capital Cost of $559,000,000 to invest over the next several years on the 16 Development Communities under construction and recently completed Development Communities.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had two Unconsolidated Development Communities under construction that in the aggregate are expected to contain 803 apartment homes and 56,000 square feet of commercial space. Estimated Total Capital Cost at completion for these Unconsolidated Development Communities is $386,000,000, with an estimated remaining equity investment of the Company of $38,400,000 after expected loan proceeds as of December 31, 2020. See the full release for further discussion.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired three land parcels for future development, for an aggregate investment of $77,350,000.

Disposition Activity

Consolidated Apartment Communities

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold six wholly-owned operating communities:

Avalon Somerset, located in Somerset, NJ;

Eaves San Rafael, located in San Rafael, CA;

Avalon Cohasset, located in Cohasset, MA;

Avalon Wilton on Danbury Rd, located in Wilton, CT;

Avalon Stratford, located in Stratford, CT; and

Eaves Diamond Heights, located in San Francisco, CA.

In aggregate, the six communities contain 1,242 apartment homes and were sold for $444,100,000, resulting in a gain in accordance with GAAP of $249,122,000 and an Economic Gain of $160,460,000.

In January 2021, the Company sold eaves Stamford, a wholly-owned operating community, located in Stamford, CT, that contains 238 apartment homes, for $72,000,000.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold nine wholly-owned operating communities containing an aggregate of 1,817 apartment homes. These assets were sold for $627,750,000 and a weighted average Initial Market Cap Rate of 4.4%, resulting in a gain in accordance with GAAP of $340,444,000 and an Economic Gain of $210,701,000.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold 11 and 70 of the 172 residential condominiums at The Park Loggia, located in New York, NY, for gross proceeds of $33,860,000 and $216,372,000, respectively. At December 31, 2020, 69% of the 66,000 square feet of commercial space has been leased. In addition, subsequent to quarter end and through the date of this release, the Company sold three residential condominiums for gross proceeds of $5,940,000

Liquidity and Capital Markets

At December 31, 2020, the Company did not have any borrowings outstanding under its $1,750,000,000 unsecured credit facility, and had $313,532,000 in unrestricted cash and cash in escrow.

The Company’s annualized Net Debt-to-Core EBITDAre (as defined in this release) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 5.4 times and Unencumbered NOI (as defined in this release) was 94%.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had the following debt activity:

In public offerings under its existing shelf registration statement, the Company issued (i) $700,000,000 principal amount of unsecured notes for net proceeds of $694,701,000, maturing in March 2030 and with a 2.30% coupon and an effective interest rate of 2.68%, including the impact of an interest rate hedge and offering costs and (ii) $600,000,000 principal amount of unsecured notes for net proceeds of $593,430,000, maturing in January 2031 with a 2.45% coupon and an effective interest rate of 2.65%, including the impact of an interest rate hedge and offering costs.

The Company borrowed $51,000,000 under a mortgage note with a maturity date of March 2027 and a contractual interest rate of 2.38%, in conjunction with the refinancing of $50,616,000 of secured indebtedness that had a contractual interest rate of 3.08%.

The Company repaid (i) $400,000,000 principal amount of its 3.625% unsecured notes in advance of the October 2020 scheduled maturity and (ii) $250,000,000 principal amount of its 3.95% unsecured notes in advance of the January 2021 scheduled maturity. In conjunction with these repayments, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $9,170,000 composed of prepayment penalties and the non-cash write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs.

The Company repaid $300,000,000 principal amount of its variable rate unsecured notes at par in advance of the January 2021 scheduled maturity.

The Company repaid $67,904,000 principal amount of 4.18% fixed rate debt secured by Avalon Hoboken at par in advance of its December 2020 maturity date.

Stock Repurchase Program

In July 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program under which the Company may acquire shares of its common stock in open market or negotiated transactions up to an aggregate purchase price of $500,000,000. This authority may be exercised from time to time in the Company’s discretion and in such amounts as market conditions warrant. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice. The Company intends that funds used for the stock repurchase program will be matched over time with the proceeds from sales of existing apartment communities and in some cases with newly issued debt, but initially may be funded from existing cash balances, retained cash flow and/or the Company's line of credit.

Under this program, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 313,057 shares of common stock at an average price of $148.25 per share and 1,225,790 shares of common stock at an average price of $149.99 per share, respectively.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Outlook

The following presents a summary of the Company's financial outlook for 2021, further details for which are provided in the full release.

For its first quarter 2021 financial outlook, the Company expects the following:

Projected EPS, Projected FFO and Projected Core FFO Outlook (1) Q1 2021 Low High Projected EPS $0.91 - $1.01 Projected FFO per share $1.81 — $1.91 Projected Core FFO per share $1.85 — $1.95 (1) See Definitions and Reconciliations, table 7, for reconciliations of Projected

FFO per share and Projected Core FFO per share to Projected EPS.

Definitions and Reconciliations

Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined, reconciled and further explained on Attachment 14, Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms. Attachment 14 is included in the full earnings release available at the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings. This wire distribution includes only the following definitions and reconciliations.

AVB Residential Benchmark represents the average monthly revenue collections as a percentage of amounts billed for the referenced day of the month for the period from April 2019 to March 2020.

Average Rental Rates are calculated by the Company as rental revenue in accordance with GAAP, divided by the weighted average number of occupied apartment homes.

Development Communities are consolidated communities that are either currently under construction, or were under construction and were completed during the current year. These communities may be partially or fully complete and operating.

Economic Occupancy (“Ec Occ”) is defined as total possible revenue less vacancy loss as a percentage of total possible revenue. Total possible revenue (also known as “gross potential”) is determined by valuing occupied units at contract rates and vacant units at Market Rents. Vacancy loss is determined by valuing vacant units at current Market Rents. By measuring vacant apartments at their Market Rents, Economic Occupancy takes into account the fact that apartment homes of different sizes and locations within a community have different economic impacts on a community’s gross revenue.

Economic Gain is calculated by the Company as the gain on sale in accordance with GAAP, less accumulated depreciation through the date of sale and any other adjustments that may be required under GAAP accounting. Management generally considers Economic Gain to be an appropriate supplemental measure to gain on sale in accordance with GAAP because it helps investors to understand the relationship between the cash proceeds from a sale and the cash invested in the sold community. The Economic Gain for disposed communities is based on their respective final settlement statements. A reconciliation of the aggregate Economic Gain to the aggregate gain on sale in accordance with GAAP for the wholly-owned operating communities disposed of during the year ended December 31, 2020 is presented elsewhere in the full release.

Established Communities are consolidated communities in the markets where the Company has a significant presence, including the Company's Expansion Markets of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado, and where a comparison of operating results from the prior year to the current year is meaningful, as these communities were owned and had Stabilized Operations, as defined below, as of the beginning of the respective prior year period. Therefore, for 2020 operating results, Established Communities are consolidated communities that have Stabilized Operations as of January 1, 2019, are not conducting or are not probable to conduct substantial redevelopment activities and are not held for sale or probable for disposition within the current year.

Established Communities Collections are the collection rates based on individual resident and commercial tenant activity as reflected in the Company’s property management systems, and are presented to provide information about collections trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the collections information provided was not routinely produced for internal use by senior management or publicly disclosed by the Company, and is a result of analysis that is not subject to internal controls over financial reporting. This information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not reflect GAAP revenue or cash flow metrics, may be subject to adjustment in preparing GAAP revenue and cash flow metrics at the end of the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, this information should not be interpreted as predicting the Company’s financial performance, results of operations or liquidity for any period.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre are considered by management to be supplemental measures of our financial performance. EBITDA is defined by the Company as net income or loss attributable to the Company before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAre is calculated by the Company in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), as EBITDA plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property, with adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated entities. Core EBITDAre is the Company’s EBITDAre as adjusted for non-core items outlined in the table below. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company’s core business operations, Core EBITDAre can help one compare the core operating and financial performance of the Company between periods. A reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre to net income is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 1 Q4 2020 Net income $ 341,114 Interest expense, net (1) 51,589 Income tax benefit (2,178) Depreciation expense 177,823 EBITDA $ 568,348 Gain on sale of communities (249,106) Joint venture EBITDAre adjustments (2) 3,294 EBITDAre $ 322,536 Gain on other real estate transactions (112) Business interruption insurance proceeds — Advocacy contributions 5,484 Severance related costs 27 Development pursuit write-offs and expensed transaction costs, net 7,907 Gain on for-sale condominiums (39) For-sale condominium marketing, operating and administrative costs 1,650 Asset management fee intangible write-off — Legal settlements 455 Core EBITDAre $ 337,908 (1) Includes gains and losses on extinguishment of debt and interest rate contracts, if applicable. (2) Includes joint venture interest, taxes, depreciation, gain on dispositions of depreciated real estate and impairment losses, if applicable, included in net income.

FFO and Core FFO are considered by management to be supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. FFO is calculated by the Company in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. FFO is calculated by the Company as Net income or loss attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for gains or losses on sales of previously depreciated operating communities, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate assets, write-downs of investments in affiliates which are driven by a decrease in the value of depreciable real estate assets held by the affiliate and depreciation of real estate assets, including adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. By excluding gains or losses related to dispositions of previously depreciated operating communities and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help one compare the operating and financial performance of a company’s real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Core FFO is the Company's FFO as adjusted for non-core items outlined in the table below. By further adjusting for items that are not considered by us to be part of our core business operations, Core FFO can help one compare the core operating and financial performance of the Company between periods. A reconciliation of Net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and to Core FFO is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 2 Q4 Q4 Full Year Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 341,128 $ 167,650 $ 827,630 $ 785,974 Depreciation - real estate assets, including joint venture adjustments 176,840 171,314 704,331 666,563 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 12 12 48 46 Gain on sale of unconsolidated entities holding previously depreciated real estate — (5,788) (5,157) (5,788) Gain on sale of previously depreciated real estate (249,106) (256) (340,444) (166,105) FFO attributable to common stockholders 268,874 332,932 1,186,408 1,280,690 Adjusting items: Joint venture losses 289 87 375 87 Business interruption insurance proceeds — (527) (385) (1,441) Lost NOI from casualty losses covered by business interruption insurance — 265 48 675 Loss on extinguishment of consolidated debt — — 9,333 602 Gain on interest rate contract (2,894) — (2,894) — Advocacy contributions 5,484 50 8,558 50 Severance related costs 27 60 2,142 2,327 Development pursuit write-offs and expensed transaction costs, net (1) 7,907 2,093 11,443 3,782 Gain on for-sale condominiums (2) (39) — (8,213) — For-sale condominium marketing, operating and administrative costs (2) 1,650 1,286 5,662 3,812 For-sale condominium imputed carry cost (3) 2,304 4,121 11,317 6,351 Gain on other real estate transactions (112) (65) (440) (439) Legal settlements (4) 455 (2,221) 490 (6,292) Income tax (benefit) expense (5) (2,178) 1,825 (3,247) 13,003 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 281,767 $ 339,906 $ 1,220,597 $ 1,303,207 Average shares outstanding - diluted 139,632,368 139,968,027 140,435,195 139,571,550 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.44 $ 1.20 $ 5.89 $ 5.63 FFO per common share - diluted $ 1.93 $ 2.38 $ 8.45 $ 9.18 Core FFO per common share - diluted $ 2.02 $ 2.43 $ 8.69 $ 9.34 (1) Amounts for 2020 include the write-off of $7,264 for a development opportunity in New York City, with a projected Total Capital Cost of

$688,000, that the Company no longer expects is probable. (2) Aggregate impact of (i) Gain on for-sale condominiums and (ii) For-sale condominium marketing, operating and administrative costs, is a net

expense of $1,611 for Q4 2020 and a net gain of $2,551 for full year 2020, and an expense of $1,286 and $3,812 for Q4 and full year 2019, respectively. (3) Represents the imputed carry cost of the for-sale residential condominiums at The Park Loggia. The Company computes this adjustment by

multiplying the Total Capital Cost of completed and unsold for-sale residential condominiums by the Company's weighted average unsecured

debt effective interest rate. (4) Amounts for 2019 include $2,237 in legal settlement proceeds related to a construction defect at a community, and amount for full year 2019

also includes $3,126 in legal settlement proceeds related to a former development opportunity. (5) The benefit for Q4 and full year 2020 relates to tax losses generated through taxable REIT subsidiaries ("TRS") as well as provisions of the Coronavirus Aid,

Relief, and Economic Security Act. Amount for full year 2019 consists of $5,782 related to GAAP to tax basis differences at The Park Loggia development and

$7,221 related to the other activity the Company undertook in our TRS, including the disposition of two wholly-owned operating communities and deferred tax

obligations related to the Company's sustainability initiatives.

Initial Year Market Cap Rate is defined by the Company as Projected NOI of a single community for the first 12 months of operations (assuming no repositioning), less estimates for non-routine allowance of approximately $300 - $500 per apartment home, divided by the gross sales price for the community. Projected NOI, as referred to above, represents management’s estimate of projected rental revenue minus projected operating expenses before interest, income taxes (if any), depreciation and amortization. For this purpose, management’s projection of operating expenses for the community includes a management fee of 2.25%. The Initial Year Market Cap Rate, which may be determined in a different manner by others, is a measure frequently used in the real estate industry when determining the appropriate purchase price for a property or estimating the value for a property. Buyers may assign different Initial Year Market Cap Rates to different communities when determining the appropriate value because they (i) may project different rates of change in operating expenses and capital expenditure estimates and (ii) may project different rates of change in future rental revenue due to different estimates for changes in rent and occupancy levels. The weighted average Initial Year Market Cap Rate is weighted based on the gross sales price of each community.

Interest Coverage is calculated by the Company as Core EBITDAre, divided by the sum of interest expense, net, and preferred dividends, if applicable. Interest Coverage is presented by the Company because it provides rating agencies and investors an additional means of comparing our ability to service debt obligations to that of other companies. A calculation of Interest Coverage for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 3 Core EBITDAre $ 337,908 Interest expense, net $ 51,589 Interest Coverage 6.6 times

Market Rents as reported by the Company are based on the current market rates set by the Company based on its experience in renting apartments and publicly available market data. Trends in Market Rents for a region as reported by others could vary. Market Rents for a period are based on the average Market Rents during that period and do not reflect any impact for cash concessions.

Net Debt-to-Core EBITDAre is calculated by the Company as total debt (secured and unsecured notes and the Company's variable rate unsecured credit facility) that is consolidated for financial reporting purposes, less consolidated cash and cash in escrow, divided by annualized fourth quarter 2020 Core EBITDAre, as adjusted. A calculation of Net Debt-to-Core EBITDAre is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 4 Total debt principal (1) $ 7,629,814 Cash and cash in escrow (313,532) Net debt $ 7,316,282 Core EBITDAre $ 337,908 Core EBITDAre, annualized $ 1,351,632 Net Debt-to-Core EBITDAre 5.4 times (1) Balance at December 31, 2020 excludes $10,380 of debt discount and $37,615 of deferred financing costs as

reflected in unsecured notes, net, and $14,478 of debt discount and $3,004 of deferred financing costs as reflected in notes

payable on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

NOI is defined by the Company as total property revenue less direct property operating expenses (including property taxes), and excluding corporate-level income (including management, development and other fees), corporate-level property management and other indirect operating expenses, expensed transaction, development and other pursuit costs, net of recoveries, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net, general and administrative expense, joint venture (income) loss, depreciation expense, corporate income tax expense (benefit), casualty and impairment loss (gain), net, gain on sale of communities, (gain) loss on other real estate transactions, net for-sale condominium activity and net operating income from real estate assets sold or held for sale. The Company considers NOI to be an important and appropriate supplemental performance measure to Net Income of operating performance of a community or communities because it helps both investors and management to understand the core operations of a community or communities prior to the allocation of any corporate-level property management overhead or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community, and allows for an easier comparison of the operating performance of individual assets or groups of assets. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impact to overhead as a result of acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or groups of assets.

A reconciliation of NOI to Net Income, as well as a breakdown of NOI by operating segment, is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 5 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Full Year Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Net income $ 341,114 $ 167,671 $ 147,717 $ 170,869 $ 168,006 $ 827,706 $ 786,103 Indirect operating expenses, net of corporate income 27,400 20,073 23,837 23,407 22,799 97,443 83,008 Expensed transaction, development and other pursuit costs, net of recoveries 8,110 2,428 567 388 3,334 12,399 4,991 Interest expense, net 51,589 54,190 53,249 53,399 55,914 214,151 203,585 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net — — (105) 268 9,170 9,333 602 General and administrative expense 13,465 12,602 13,985 15,573 17,320 60,343 58,042 Joint venture loss (income) 348 (7,872) (5,083) (512) (1,175) (6,422) (8,652) Depreciation expense 177,823 171,364 175,348 176,249 177,911 707,331 661,578 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,178) 1,825 (27) (1,133) 91 (3,247) 13,003 Gain on sale of communities (249,106) (256) (31,607) (35,295) (24,436) (340,444) (166,105) Gain on other real estate transactions (112) (65) (129) (156) (43) (440) (439) Net for-sale condominium activity 1,611 1,286 646 (1,348) (3,460) (2,551) 3,812 NOI from real estate assets sold or held for sale (5,242) (9,399) (7,069) (7,599) (8,502) (28,412) (45,354) NOI $ 364,822 $ 413,847 $ 371,329 $ 394,110 $ 416,929 $ 1,547,190 $ 1,594,174 Established: New England $ 45,595 $ 52,076 $ 46,358 $ 50,125 $ 50,976 $ 193,053 $ 202,812 Metro NY/NJ 73,443 83,244 73,797 75,964 82,204 305,408 327,356 Mid-Atlantic 56,177 64,712 56,190 60,041 64,655 237,063 250,142 Pacific NW 17,051 20,687 18,578 19,626 20,838 76,093 82,186 No. California 62,245 76,875 67,530 75,408 77,829 283,012 305,450 So. California 70,719 82,324 71,125 74,601 82,455 298,900 321,776 Expansion Markets 3,372 3,401 3,015 3,561 3,428 13,376 13,578 Total Established 328,602 383,319 336,593 359,326 382,385 1,406,905 1,503,300 Other Stabilized 22,602 22,724 22,834 23,108 23,496 92,040 74,814 Development/Redevelopment 13,618 7,804 11,902 11,676 11,048 48,245 16,060 NOI $ 364,822 $ 413,847 $ 371,329 $ 394,110 $ 416,929 $ 1,547,190 $ 1,594,174

NOI as reported by the Company does not include the operating results from assets sold or classified as held for sale. A reconciliation of NOI from communities sold or classified as held for sale is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 6 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Full Year Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Revenue from real estate assets sold or held for sale $ 8,445 $ 14,385 $ 11,459 $ 11,919 $ 13,127 $ 44,951 $ 73,168 Operating expenses from real estate assets sold or held for sale (3,203) (4,986) (4,390) (4,320) (4,625) (16,539) (27,814) NOI from real estate assets sold or held for sale $ 5,242 $ 9,399 $ 7,069 $ 7,599 $ 8,502 $ 28,412 $ 45,354

Other Stabilized Communities are completed consolidated communities that the Company owns, which have Stabilized Operations as of January 1, 2020, or which were acquired subsequent to January 1, 2019. Other Stabilized Communities excludes communities that are conducting or are probable to conduct substantial redevelopment activities.

Projected FFO and Projected Core FFO, as provided within this release in the Company’s outlook, are calculated on a basis consistent with historical FFO and Core FFO, and are therefore considered to be appropriate supplemental measures to projected Net Income from projected operating performance. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for Projected FFO per share (diluted) for the first quarter 2021 to the ranges provided for projected EPS (diluted) and corresponding reconciliation of the ranges for Projected FFO per share to the ranges for Projected Core FFO per share are as follows:

TABLE 7 Low

Range High

Range Projected EPS (diluted) - Q1 2021 $ 0.91 $ 1.01 Depreciation (real estate related) 1.26 1.30 Gain on sale of communities (0.36) (0.40) Projected FFO per share (diluted) - Q1 2021 1.81 1.91 Adjustments related to residential for-sale condominiums at The Park Loggia (1) 0.02 0.02 Executive transition costs 0.02 0.02 Projected Core FFO per share (diluted) - Q1 2021 $ 1.85 $ 1.95 (1) See the full release for additional detail.

Projected NOI, as used within this release for certain Development Communities and in calculating the Initial Year Market Cap Rate for dispositions, represents management’s estimate, as of the date of this release (or as of the date of the buyer’s valuation in the case of dispositions), of projected stabilized rental revenue minus projected stabilized operating expenses. For Development Communities, Projected NOI is calculated based on the first twelve months of Stabilized Operations following the completion of construction. In calculating the Initial Year Market Cap Rate, Projected NOI for dispositions is calculated for the first twelve months following the date of the buyer’s valuation. Projected stabilized rental revenue represents management’s estimate of projected gross potential minus projected stabilized economic vacancy and adjusted for projected stabilized concessions plus projected stabilized other rental revenue. Projected stabilized operating expenses do not include interest, income taxes (if any), depreciation or amortization, or any allocation of corporate-level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. In addition, projected stabilized operating expenses for Development Communities do not include property management fee expense. Projected gross potential for Development Communities and dispositions is generally based on leased rents for occupied homes and management’s best estimate of rental levels for homes which are currently unleased, as well as those homes which will become available for lease during the twelve month forward period used to develop Projected NOI. The weighted average Projected NOI as a percentage of Total Capital Cost ("Weighted Average Initial Projected Stabilized Yield") is weighted based on the Company’s share of the Total Capital Cost of each community, based on its percentage ownership.

Management believes that Projected NOI of the Development Communities, on an aggregated weighted average basis, assists investors in understanding management's estimate of the likely impact on operations of the Development Communities when the assets are complete and achieve stabilized occupancy (before allocation of any corporate-level property management overhead, general and administrative costs or interest expense). However, in this release the Company has not given a projection of NOI on a company-wide basis. Given the different dates and fiscal years for which NOI is projected for these communities, the projected allocation of corporate-level property management overhead, general and administrative costs and interest expense to communities under development is complex, impractical to develop, and may not be meaningful. Projected NOI of these communities is not a projection of the Company's overall financial performance or cash flow. There can be no assurance that the communities under development will achieve the Projected NOI as described in this release.

Redevelopment Communities are consolidated communities where substantial redevelopment is in progress or is probable to begin during the current year. Redevelopment is considered substantial when (i) capital invested during the reconstruction effort is expected to exceed the lesser of $5,000,000 or 10% of the community’s pre-redevelopment basis and (ii) physical occupancy is below or is expected to be below 90% during or as a result of the redevelopment activity. Redevelopment Communities include one community containing 344 apartment homes that are currently under active redevelopment as of December 31, 2020.

Rental Revenue with Residential Concessions on a Cash Basis is considered by the Company to be a supplemental measure to rental revenue in conformity with GAAP to help investors evaluate the impact of both current and historical residential concessions on GAAP-based rental revenue and to more readily enable comparisons to revenue as reported by other companies. In addition, Rental Revenue with Residential Concessions on a Cash Basis allows an investor to understand the historical trend in residential cash concessions.

A reconciliation of rental revenue from Established Communities in conformity with GAAP to Rental Revenue with Residential Concessions on a Cash Basis is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 8 Q4 Q4 Full Year Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental revenue (GAAP basis) $ 485,735 $ 531,456 $ 2,026,719 $ 2,104,521 Residential concessions amortized 10,139 375 18,117 2,153 Residential concessions granted (19,466) (451) (46,638) (1,522) Rental Revenue with Residential Concessions on a Cash Basis $ 476,408 $ 531,380 $ 1,998,198 $ 2,105,152 % change -- GAAP revenue (8.6) % (3.7) % % change -- cash revenue (10.3) % (5.1) %

Stabilized Operations/Restabilized Operations is defined as the earlier of (i) attainment of 90% physical occupancy or (ii) the one-year anniversary of completion of development or redevelopment.

Total Capital Cost includes all capitalized costs projected to be or actually incurred to develop the respective Development or Redevelopment Community, including land acquisition costs, construction costs, real estate taxes, capitalized interest and loan fees, permits, professional fees, allocated development overhead and other regulatory fees, offset by proceeds from the sale of any associated land or improvements, all as determined in accordance with GAAP. Total Capital Cost also includes costs incurred related to first generation commercial tenants, such as tenant improvements and leasing commissions. For Redevelopment Communities, Total Capital Cost excludes costs incurred prior to the start of redevelopment when indicated. With respect to communities where development or redevelopment was completed in a prior or the current period, Total Capital Cost reflects the actual cost incurred, plus any contingency estimate made by management. Total Capital Cost for communities identified as having joint venture ownership, either during construction or upon construction completion, represents the total projected joint venture contribution amount. For joint ventures not in construction, Total Capital Cost is equal to gross real estate cost.

Unconsolidated Development Communities are communities that are either currently under construction, or were under construction and were completed during the current year, in which we have an indirect ownership interest through our investment interest in an unconsolidated joint venture. These communities may be partially or fully complete and operating.

Unencumbered NOI as calculated by the Company represents NOI generated by real estate assets unencumbered by outstanding secured notes payable as of December 31, 2020 as a percentage of total NOI generated by real estate assets. The Company believes that current and prospective unsecured creditors of the Company view Unencumbered NOI as one indication of the borrowing capacity of the Company. Therefore, when reviewed together with the Company’s Interest Coverage, EBITDA and cash flow from operations, the Company believes that investors and creditors view Unencumbered NOI as a useful supplemental measure for determining the financial flexibility of an entity. A calculation of Unencumbered NOI for the year ended December 31, 2020 is as follows (dollars in thousands):

TABLE 9 Full Year 2020 NOI NOI for Established Communities $ 1,406,905 NOI for Other Stabilized Communities 92,040 NOI for Development/Redevelopment Communities 48,245 NOI from real estate assets sold or held for sale 28,412 Total NOI generated by real estate assets 1,575,602 NOI on encumbered assets 94,775 NOI on unencumbered assets $ 1,480,827 Unencumbered NOI 94 %

