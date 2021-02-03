 

PolarityTE Receives Allowance for Additional U.S. Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:15  |  56   |   |   

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) is pleased to report the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 16/165,169 filed on October 19, 2018. This is the Company’s second patent allowance in the United States. The newly allowed claims provide additional protection for methods of making skin-regenerative compositions with the Company’s minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology as well as methods of treatment utilizing the compositions.

Additionally, a decision to grant Patent Application No. PI 2017701990 was recently issued in Malaysia. The allowed claims in Malaysia cover the same minimally polarized functional unit compositions as those patented in the United Kingdom.

This news brings the Company’s total number of allowed patent applications and granted patents worldwide to nine. The Company continues to pursue additional patent applications in the United States and abroad related to its regenerative technologies, including SkinTE.

David Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The allowance of PolarityTE’s second U.S. patent is yet another step in protecting our valuable regenerative medicine assets, most notably SkinTE.” Mr. Seaburg continued, “This achievement further bolsters our patent portfolio and speaks to the steadfast efforts of the entire organization, including our intellectual property team.”

Jennifer Burdman, Chief Intellectual Property Officer, commented, “As we’ve always said, the process of patent prosecution takes time and we are committed to the investment of our time and resources to protect PolarityTE’s patentable innovations through this process. We are now seeing our efforts pay off and are pleased that the USPTO has now twice recognized the patentability of our MPFU-related innovations.”

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PolarityTE Receives Allowance for Additional U.S. Patent PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) is pleased to report the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 16/165,169 filed on October 19, 2018. This is the Company’s second patent allowance in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
21.01.21
PolarityTE Announces Completion of Target Enrollment in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
14.01.21
PolarityTE Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
12.01.21
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
11.01.21
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
05.01.21
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:27 Uhr
308
PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering