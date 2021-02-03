PolarityTE Receives Allowance for Additional U.S. Patent

Additionally, a decision to grant Patent Application No. PI 2017701990 was recently issued in Malaysia. The allowed claims in Malaysia cover the same minimally polarized functional unit compositions as those patented in the United Kingdom.

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) is pleased to report the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 16/165,169 filed on October 19, 2018. This is the Company’s second patent allowance in the United States. The newly allowed claims provide additional protection for methods of making skin-regenerative compositions with the Company’s minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology as well as methods of treatment utilizing the compositions.

This news brings the Company’s total number of allowed patent applications and granted patents worldwide to nine. The Company continues to pursue additional patent applications in the United States and abroad related to its regenerative technologies, including SkinTE.

David Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The allowance of PolarityTE’s second U.S. patent is yet another step in protecting our valuable regenerative medicine assets, most notably SkinTE.” Mr. Seaburg continued, “This achievement further bolsters our patent portfolio and speaks to the steadfast efforts of the entire organization, including our intellectual property team.”

Jennifer Burdman, Chief Intellectual Property Officer, commented, “As we’ve always said, the process of patent prosecution takes time and we are committed to the investment of our time and resources to protect PolarityTE’s patentable innovations through this process. We are now seeing our efforts pay off and are pleased that the USPTO has now twice recognized the patentability of our MPFU-related innovations.”

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift.