 

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 437-3698 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference passcode 9224889. International callers should dial (810) 740-4679 and reference the same passcode. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's website at www.earnreit.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.earnreit.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time through Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 and enter the conference passcode 9224889. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same passcode. A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website at www.earnreit.com.

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company will post an investor presentation to accompany the conference call on its website at www.earnreit.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations" after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.



