Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 16, 2021.

