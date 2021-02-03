 

Roger W. Ferguson Jr., President and CEO of TIAA, Named to Corning Board of Directors

CORNING, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today appointed Roger W. Ferguson Jr., president and chief executive officer of TIAA, to Corning’s Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2021.

Mr. Ferguson will serve on the board’s Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance committees. He will hold office until Corning’s annual meeting of shareholders in the spring of 2021, at which time he will stand for election to a one-year term. His appointment brings the number of Corning directors to 14.

Mr. Ferguson brings to the board extensive financial expertise and significant knowledge of government policy and regulations, along with notable public company directorship experience. He is the former vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System. Mr. Ferguson represented the Federal Reserve on several international policy groups and served on key Federal Reserve System committees, including Payment System Oversight, Reserve Bank Operations, and Supervision and Regulation.

“The appointment of Roger Ferguson reflects our ongoing goal to have a robust mix of board members who bring strong leadership and oversight skills, relevant expertise, and governance insights,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are pleased that his counsel will be available to inform Corning’s decisions as we continue to make strategic investments, advance major innovations with our customers, and capture the growth playing out across our Market-Access Platforms.”

Prior to joining TIAA in April 2008, Mr. Ferguson was head of financial services for Swiss Re, chairman of Swiss Re America Holding Corporation, and a member of the executive committee. From 1984 to 1997, he was an associate and partner at McKinsey & Company. He began his career as an attorney in the New York City office of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Mr. Ferguson is a member of the Smithsonian Institution’s Board of Regents and serves on the New York State Insurance Advisory Board. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and co-chairs its Commission on the Future of Undergraduate Education. He serves on the boards of Alphabet Inc.; General Mills, Inc.; and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

In addition, he serves on the boards of the American Council of Life Insurers, The Conference Board, the Institute for Advanced Study, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Mr. Ferguson is a fellow of the American Philosophical Society and a member of the Economic Club of New York, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Group of Thirty, and the National Association for Business Economics.

17:43 Uhr
Corning Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
01.02.21
Phoenix Venture Partners LLC schließt seinen 3. Fonds, PVP III LP
27.01.21
Update: Corning Reports Full-Year 2020 Results Highlighted by Strong Fourth Quarter with Growth in All Segments
27.01.21
Corning Reports Full-Year 2020 Results Highlighted by Strong Fourth Quarter with Growth in All Segments

23.12.20
122
Corning - indirekt zu 25% an Hemlock beteiligt