Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Virtual Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 1:20PM (ET) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.



Interested investors may access the Company’s presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com.