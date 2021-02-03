 

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports January Sales Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021   

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $13.64 billion for the retail month of January, the four weeks ended January 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9 percent from $11.57 billion last year.

For the twenty-two weeks ended January 31, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $79.11 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $68.56 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

       
  4 Weeks   22 Weeks
U.S. 15.4%   12.8%
Canada 15.2%   13.9%
Other International 19.0%   19.0%
       
Total Company 15.9%   13.8%
       
E-commerce 106.7%   79.5%
       

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

       
  4 Weeks   22 Weeks
U.S. 16.4%   14.7%
Canada 12.2%   13.1%
Other International 15.3%   16.7%
       
Total Company 15.7%   14.7%
       
E-commerce 105.4%   78.9%
       

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 7270679). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

