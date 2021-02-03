Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports January Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $13.64 billion for the retail month of January, the four weeks ended January 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9 percent from $11.57 billion last year.



For the twenty-two weeks ended January 31, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $79.11 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $68.56 billion during the similar period last year.