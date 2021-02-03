Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports January Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $13.64 billion for the retail month of
January, the four weeks ended January 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9 percent from $11.57 billion last year.
For the twenty-two weeks ended January 31, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $79.11 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $68.56 billion during the similar period last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|22 Weeks
|U.S.
|15.4%
|12.8%
|Canada
|15.2%
|13.9%
|Other International
|19.0%
|19.0%
|Total Company
|15.9%
|13.8%
|E-commerce
|106.7%
|79.5%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|22 Weeks
|U.S.
|16.4%
|14.7%
|Canada
|12.2%
|13.1%
|Other International
|15.3%
|16.7%
|Total Company
|15.7%
|14.7%
|E-commerce
|105.4%
|78.9%
Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 7270679). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare