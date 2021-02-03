American Tower Plans Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 03.02.2021, 22:30 | 27 | 0 | 0 03.02.2021, 22:30 | American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021 to discuss its results. Conference call details are as follows: Call Date: February 25, 2021 Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call Dial in: (877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

(234) 720-6979 International

Access Code: 2909496 Online Info: https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows: Replay Dates: February 25, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET – March 11, 2021 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Dial in: (866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

(402) 970-0847 International

Access Code: 6709780 American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005138/en/



