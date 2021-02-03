 

American Tower Plans Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03.02.2021   

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

 

Call Date:

February 25, 2021

Call Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

 

 

Call Dial in:

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada
(234) 720-6979 International
Access Code: 2909496

 

 

Online Info:

https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

 

 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

 

Replay Dates:

February 25, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET – March 11, 2021 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada
(402) 970-0847 International
Access Code: 6709780

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.



Diskussion: American Tower - eine Aktie für die Ewigkeit?
