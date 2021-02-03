CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record as of February 16, 2021.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005831/en/