 

GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021, to be paid on March 31, 2021.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021, to be paid on March 31, 2021. About GrafTech GrafTech …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholder
06.01.21
GrafTech Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
16
Graftech Int.
20.02.20
8
GrafTech - (mal) wieder an der Börse