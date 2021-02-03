 

Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Redemption of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 by Sensata Technologies UK Financing Co. plc

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) (“Sensata Technologies”) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Sensata Technologies UK Financing Co. plc (the “Issuer”), intends to redeem in full all $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The redemption will be made in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes and the terms of the notice of redemption.

The Issuer expects to redeem the Notes on March 5, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price equal to 103.125% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to (but not including) the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price will be due and payable on the Redemption Date upon surrender of the Notes.

A notice of redemption is being delivered to all registered holders of the Notes by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the trustee for the Notes (the “Trustee”). Copies of the notice of redemption may be obtained from the Trustee by calling 1-800-254-2826.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this release which are not historical facts, such as those that may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the consummation of the offering by the Issuer and the use of proceeds. Detailed information about some of the other known risks is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because actual results could differ materially from our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this news release with caution. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Redemption of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 by Sensata Technologies UK Financing Co. plc Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) (“Sensata Technologies”) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Sensata Technologies UK Financing Co. plc (the “Issuer”), intends to redeem in full all $750,000,000 in aggregate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Sensata Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
02.02.21
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Lithium Balance
08.01.21
Sensata Technologies Raises Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Guidance and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results