IDEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Orders of $2.4 billion were down 3 percent compared with the prior year (-4 percent organic and +1 percent acquisition).

Sales of $2.4 billion were down 6 percent compared with the prior year (-9 percent organic and +3 percent acquisition).

Gross margin of 43.7 percent was down 140 basis points compared with the prior year as a result of lower volume and business mix, partially offset by price capture. Excluding a $4.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge related to the Flow MD acquisition, adjusted gross margin of 43.9 percent was down 130 basis points compared with the adjusted prior year.

Operating income of $520.7 million resulted in an operating margin of 22.1 percent, down 110 basis points from the prior year primarily due to lower volume and business mix, partially offset by price capture and cost savings in the current year as well as higher asset impairments in the prior year. Excluding the $4.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge and $11.8 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $536.6 million with an adjusted operating margin of 22.8 percent, down 140 basis points from the adjusted prior year. Adjusted operating income drove adjusted EBITDA of $622.9 million which was 27 percent of sales and covered interest expense by almost 14 times.

Provision for income taxes of $92.6 million resulted in an effective tax rate (ETR) of 19.7 percent, which was lower than the prior year ETR of 20.2 percent primarily due to benefits associated with the finalization of the Global Intangible Low-Tax Income ("GILTI") regulations in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income was $377.8 million which resulted in EPS of $4.94, down 62 cents, or 11 percent, from the prior year EPS. Excluding the $3.2 million fair value inventory step-up charge, the $6.5 million loss on early debt redemption, and $9.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, all net of related tax benefits, adjusted EPS of $5.19 decreased 61 cents, or 11 percent, from the prior year adjusted EPS.

Cash from operations of $569.3 million was up 8 percent from the prior year and was 151 percent of net income primarily due to working capital improvements, partially offset by lower earnings. Cash from operations led to free cash flow of $517.7 million, which was up 9 percent from the prior year and was 131 percent of adjusted net income.

The Company repurchased 876 thousand shares of common stock for $110.3 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020

Orders of $678.6 million were up 10 percent compared with the prior year period (+7 percent organic, +1 percent acquisition and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Sales of $614.8 million were up 2 percent compared with the prior year period (-1 percent organic, +1 percent acquisition and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Gross margin of 43.8 percent was down 20 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to lower volume and business mix, partially offset by price capture.

Operating income of $139.0 million resulted in an operating margin of 22.6 percent, up 50 basis points compared to the prior year period due to price capture and cost savings, partially offset by lower volume and business mix. Excluding $5.0 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $144.0 million with an adjusted operating margin of 23.4 percent, up 10 basis points compared to the adjusted prior year period. Adjusted operating income drove adjusted EBITDA of $167.2 million which was 27 percent of sales and covered interest expense by over 15 times.

Provision for income taxes of $28.8 million resulted in an ETR of 22.2 percent, which was higher than the prior year period ETR of 20.6 percent primarily due to the revaluation of foreign deferred income tax balances necessitated by changes in foreign tax rates.

Net income was $101.1 million which resulted in EPS of $1.32, up 6 cents, or 5 percent, from the prior year period EPS. Excluding restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EPS of $1.37 increased 4 cents, or 3 percent, from the prior year period adjusted EPS.

Cash from operations of $161.4 million was up 7 percent from the prior year period and was 160 percent of net income. Cash from operations led to free cash flow of $149.3 million, which was up 9 percent compared to the prior year period and was 142 percent of adjusted net income.

“I want to thank the entire IDEX team for their perseverance and performance throughout the pandemic in 2020. With our focus on workplace safety, business continuity, liquidity and playing offense opportunistically, we were able to deliver for our shareholders, customers and employees in 2020. I am honored to be the leader of this outstanding global organization. Full year organic orders and sales were down 4 and 9 percent, respectively. Adjusted EPS of $5.19 was only down 11 percent from the adjusted prior year due to our proactive restructuring actions and tight control of discretionary costs. Record free cash flow of $518 million in 2020, which was 9% higher than prior year, is a testament to the financial durability of our business. Our business continued to advance in the fourth quarter, with most end markets improving and all three segments experiencing positive organic order growth. Fourth quarter organic orders increased 7 percent, while organic sales were only down 1 percent. Record fourth quarter orders of $679 million increased year-end backlog by $64 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.37 was 3 percent higher compared to the adjusted prior year period while free cash flow of $149 million was 9 percent higher than the prior year period. Last month we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Abel Pumps L.P., which will be an excellent complement to our existing pump platform within the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment. The M&A opportunity funnel continues to improve and we are fully committed to putting our strong balance sheet to work through focused resource deployment and process optimization. We continue to invest in our best targeted organic growth opportunities. We increased capital investment in 2020, maintaining our commitment to the company’s long-term health, while managing implications of the pandemic. Based on our strong orders in the fourth quarter and sustained sequential improvement, we expect our end markets will continue to improve in 2021. We are projecting 6 to 8 percent organic sales growth for the full year 2021, with a 2 to 4 percent organic sales increase in the first quarter. Full year 2021 EPS is projected to be $5.65 to $5.95, with first quarter EPS of $1.38 to $1.42.” Eric D. Ashleman

Chief Executive Officer and President

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Highlights

Fluid & Metering Technologies

Sales of $229.6 million reflected a 1 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (-4 percent organic, +3 percent acquisition and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Operating income of $58.9 million resulted in an operating margin of 25.7 percent, a 150 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower volume, business mix, higher restructuring expenses and asset impairments and the dilutive impact on margins from the Flow MD acquisition, partially offset by price capture and cost savings. Excluding $3.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $62.0 million with an adjusted operating margin of 27.0 percent, a 100 basis point decrease compared to the adjusted prior year period.

EBITDA of $66.3 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 28.9 percent. Excluding $3.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $69.4 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2 percent, a 30 basis point decrease compared to the adjusted prior year period.

Health & Science Technologies

Sales of $235.9 million reflected a 4 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (+2 percent organic and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Operating income of $55.8 million resulted in an operating margin of 23.7 percent, a 210 basis point increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to price capture, higher volume and cost savings in the current year period as well as the asset impairments in the prior year period. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $56.4 million with an adjusted operating margin of 23.9 percent, a 110 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.

EBITDA of $66.7 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 28.3 percent. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $67.3 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.5 percent, a 150 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.

Fire & Safety/Diversified Products

Sales of $150.6 million reflected a 1 percent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (-3 percent organic and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Operating income of $40.2 million resulted in an operating margin of 26.7 percent, an 80 basis point increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to price capture and cost savings, partially offset by lower volume. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $40.8 million with an adjusted operating margin of 27.1 percent, a 90 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.

EBITDA of $43.8 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 29.1 percent. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $44.4 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.5 percent, a 130 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Fluid & Metering Technologies contributed 37 percent of sales, 38 percent of operating income and 37 percent of EBITDA; Health & Science Technologies accounted for 38 percent of sales, 36 percent of operating income and 38 percent of EBITDA; and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products represented 25 percent of sales, 26 percent of operating income and 25 percent of EBITDA.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs decreased to $63.9 million in 2020 compared to $69.2 million in 2019 as a result of lower discretionary spending and lower stock compensation costs due to the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer, partially offset by increased funding of the IDEX Foundation and higher acquisition costs.

Corporate costs increased to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of higher variable compensation costs, higher acquisition costs and increased funding of the IDEX Foundation, partially offset by lower stock compensation costs due to the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer.

Acquisition

On January 8, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Abel Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates (ABEL) for cash consideration of $103.5 million. ABEL is based in Büchen, Germany, with sales and service locations in Madrid, Spain and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ABEL designs and manufactures highly engineered reciprocating positive displacement pumps for a variety of end markets, including mining, marine, power, water, wastewater and other general industries. With annual sales of approximately $34 million, ABEL will be part of our Pumps platform within the Fluid and Metering Technologies segment. The Company expects to close the transaction by the end of the first quarter 2021 subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Restructuring Expenses and Asset Impairments

The Company recorded $5.0 million and $11.8 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments in the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively, to facilitate long-term, sustainable growth through cost reduction actions, primarily consisting of employee reductions, facility rationalization and impairment charges. The fourth quarter and full year 2020 included $3.1 million of impairment charges primarily related to the consolidation of certain facilities in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment.

COVID-19 Impact

The Company has adapted to help in the fight against COVID-19 with several of our businesses pivoting to support many products that are being used in the fight against COVID-19. Safety is our top priority and we have implemented protocols at all of our facilities, including temperature taking, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and face coverings. These measures have enabled successful business continuity, allowing our facilities to remain in operation with only temporary shutdowns at the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we have remained in operation throughout the pandemic, satisfying customer needs in part through our focus on the development and manufacturing of products used in the fight against COVID-19, the pandemic and the enacted containment measures have adversely affected our business and results of operations. From the onset of the pandemic through the second quarter of 2020, our customers purchased less product than they have historically purchased; however, beginning in the third quarter and continuing through the fourth quarter of 2020 we began to see improvement in our end markets and we expect our end markets to continue to normalize to historical levels through 2021. Additionally, IDEX has implemented cost reduction actions, including employee reductions and facility consolidations, and continues to maintain a tight cost control environment. Moreover, COVID-19 and related measures to contain its impact have caused material disruptions in both national and global financial markets and economies. The continuing impact of COVID-19 and the enacted containment measures cannot be predicted and may continue to adversely affect, perhaps materially, our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

The Company supplements certain U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics with non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics. Management believes these non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics provide investors with greater insight, transparency and a more comprehensive understanding of the financial information used by management in its financial and operational decision making because certain of these adjusted metrics exclude items not reflective of ongoing operations, such as restructuring expenses and asset impairments, fair value inventory step-up charges and the loss on early debt redemption. Reconciliations of non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics to their most comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics are defined and presented below and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There were no adjustments to U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics other than the items noted below.

Organic orders and sales are calculated excluding amounts from acquired or divested businesses during the first twelve months of ownership or prior to divestiture and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit plus fair value inventory step-up charges.

Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales.

Adjusted operating income is calculated as operating income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments.

Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the loss on early debt redemption, net of the statutory tax expense or benefit.

Adjusted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

EBITDA is calculated as net income plus interest expense plus provision for income taxes plus depreciation and amortization. We reconcile EBITDA to net income on a consolidated basis as we do not allocate consolidated interest expense or consolidated provision for income taxes to our segments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the loss on early debt redemption.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures

Table 1: Reconciliations of the Change in Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 FMT HST FSDP IDEX FMT HST FSDP IDEX Change in net sales 1 % 4 % (1 %) 2 % (6 %) (2 %) (10 %) (6 %) - Net impact from acquisitions 3 % — % — % 1 % 6 % 2 % — % 3 % - Impact from FX 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % — % — % 1 % — % Change in organic net sales (4 %) 2 % (3 %) (1 %) (12 %) (4 %) (11 %) (9 %)

Table 2: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 269,168 $ 266,885 $ 1,027,424 $ 1,125,034 + Fair value inventory step-up charge — — 4,107 3,340 Adjusted gross profit $ 269,168 $ 266,885 $ 1,031,531 $ 1,128,374 Net sales $ 614,822 $ 605,997 $ 2,351,646 $ 2,494,573 Gross margin 43.8 % 44.0 % 43.7 % 45.1 % Adjusted gross margin 43.8 % 44.0 % 43.9 % 45.2 %

Table 3: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Operating Income and Margin (dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 58,900 $ 55,794 $ 40,214 $ (15,943 ) $ 138,965 $ 61,763 $ 49,113 $ 39,349 $ (16,052 ) $ 134,173 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,147 580 634 657 5,018 1,949 2,723 441 1,849 6,962 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 62,047 $ 56,374 $ 40,848 $ (15,286 ) $ 143,983 $ 63,712 $ 51,836 $ 39,790 $ (14,203 ) $ 141,135 Net sales (eliminations) $ 229,584 $ 235,857 $ 150,555 $ (1,174 ) $ 614,822 $ 227,456 $ 227,293 $ 152,025 $ (777 ) $ 605,997 Reported operating margin 25.7 % 23.7 % 26.7 % n/m 22.6 % 27.2 % 21.6 % 25.9 % n/m 22.1 % Adjusted operating margin 27.0 % 23.9 % 27.1 % n/m 23.4 % 28.0 % 22.8 % 26.2 % n/m 23.3 %

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 235,011 $ 206,356 $ 144,191 $ (64,845 ) $ 520,713 $ 285,256 $ 200,200 $ 165,258 $ (71,711 ) $ 579,003 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 5,580 2,742 2,524 930 11,776 2,879 14,249 1,364 2,552 21,044 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 4,107 — — — 4,107 — 3,340 — — 3,340 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 244,698 $ 209,098 $ 146,715 $ (63,915 ) $ 536,596 $ 288,135 $ 217,789 $ 166,622 $ (69,159 ) $ 603,387 Net sales (eliminations) $ 896,304 $ 895,962 $ 562,851 $ (3,471 ) $ 2,351,646 $ 957,028 $ 914,446 $ 626,770 $ (3,671 ) $ 2,494,573 Reported operating margin 26.2 % 23.0 % 25.6 % n/m 22.1 % 29.8 % 21.9 % 26.4 % n/m 23.2 % Adjusted operating margin 27.3 % 23.3 % 26.1 % n/m 22.8 % 30.1 % 23.8 % 26.6 % n/m 24.2 %

Table 4: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Net Income and EPS (in thousands, except EPS)

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported net income $ 101,068 $ 96,850 $ 377,778 $ 425,521 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 5,018 6,962 11,776 21,044 + Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments (1,182 ) (1,630 ) (2,722 ) (4,966 ) + Fair value inventory step-up charge — — 4,107 3,340 + Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charge — — (932 ) (735 ) + Loss on early debt redemption — — 8,421 — + Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption — — (1,912 ) — Adjusted net income $ 104,904 $ 102,182 $ 396,516 $ 444,204

For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported EPS $ 1.32 $ 1.26 $ 4.94 $ 5.56 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 0.06 0.09 0.15 0.28 + Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.07 ) + Fair value inventory step-up charge — — 0.05 0.04 + Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charge — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) + Loss on early debt redemption — — 0.11 — + Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption — — (0.02 ) — Adjusted EPS $ 1.37 $ 1.33 $ 5.19 $ 5.80 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 76,367 76,570 76,400 76,454

Table 5: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Income (dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 58,900 $ 55,794 $ 40,214 $ (15,943 ) $ 138,965 $ 61,763 $ 49,113 $ 39,349 $ (16,052 ) $ 134,173 - Other (income) expense - net (819 ) 64 251 (1,190 ) (1,694 ) (137 ) 805 498 (108 ) 1,058 + Depreciation and amortization 6,569 10,972 3,807 173 21,521 5,499 10,283 3,588 160 19,530 EBITDA 66,288 66,702 43,770 (14,580 ) 162,180 67,399 58,591 42,439 (15,784 ) 152,645 - Interest expense 10,788 11,079 - Provision for income taxes 28,803 25,186 - Depreciation and amortization 21,521 19,530 Reported net income $ 101,068 $ 96,850 Net sales (eliminations) $ 229,584 $ 235,857 $ 150,555 $ (1,174 ) $ 614,822 $ 227,456 $ 227,293 $ 152,025 $ (777 ) $ 605,997 Reported operating margin 25.7 % 23.7 % 26.7 % n/m 22.6 % 27.2 % 21.6 % 25.9 % n/m 22.1 % EBITDA margin 28.9 % 28.3 % 29.1 % n/m 26.4 % 29.6 % 25.8 % 27.9 % n/m 25.2 %

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 235,011 $ 206,356 $ 144,191 $ (64,845 ) $ 520,713 $ 285,256 $ 200,200 $ 165,258 $ (71,711 ) $ 579,003 - Other (income) expense - net (854 ) (27 ) 399 6,109 5,627 475 2,441 771 (1,928 ) 1,759 + Depreciation and amortization 25,939 41,778 15,216 562 83,495 22,152 39,721 14,333 670 76,876 EBITDA 261,804 248,161 159,008 (70,392 ) 598,581 306,933 237,480 178,820 (69,113 ) 654,120 - Interest expense 44,746 44,341 - Provision for income taxes 92,562 107,382 - Depreciation and amortization 83,495 76,876 Reported net income $ 377,778 $ 425,521 Net sales (eliminations) $ 896,304 $ 895,962 $ 562,851 $ (3,471 ) $ 2,351,646 $ 957,028 $ 914,446 $ 626,770 $ (3,671 ) $ 2,494,573 Reported operating margin 26.2 % 23.0 % 25.6 % n/m 22.1 % 29.8 % 21.9 % 26.4 % n/m 23.2 % EBITDA margin 29.2 % 27.7 % 28.3 % n/m 25.5 % 32.1 % 26.0 % 28.5 % n/m 26.2 %

Table 6: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX EBITDA(1) $ 66,288 $ 66,702 $ 43,770 $ (14,580 ) $ 162,180 $ 67,399 $ 58,591 $ 42,439 $ (15,784 ) $ 152,645 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,147 580 634 657 5,018 1,949 2,723 441 1,849 6,962 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,435 $ 67,282 $ 44,404 $ (13,923 ) $ 167,198 $ 69,348 $ 61,314 $ 42,880 $ (13,935 ) $ 159,607 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.2 % 28.5 % 29.5 % n/m 27.2 % 30.5 % 27.0 % 28.2 % n/m 26.3 %

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX EBITDA(1) $ 261,804 $ 248,161 $ 159,008 $ (70,392 ) $ 598,581 $ 306,933 $ 237,480 $ 178,820 $ (69,113 ) $ 654,120 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 5,580 2,742 2,524 930 11,776 2,879 14,249 1,364 2,552 21,044 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 4,107 — — — 4,107 — 3,340 — — 3,340 + Loss on early debt redemption — — — 8,421 8,421 — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,491 $ 250,903 $ 161,532 $ (61,041 ) $ 622,885 $ 309,812 $ 255,069 $ 180,184 $ (66,561 ) $ 678,504 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.3 % 28.0 % 28.7 % n/m 26.5 % 32.4 % 27.9 % 28.7 % n/m 27.2 %

(1) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is reconciled to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, immediately above in Table 5.

Table 7: Reconciliations of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended

December 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities $ 161,374 $ 151,160 $ 153,686 $ 569,273 $ 528,062 - Capital expenditures 12,107 14,139 18,353 51,545 50,912 Free cash flow $ 149,267 $ 137,021 $ 135,333 $ 517,728 $ 477,150

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company’s expected organic sales growth, the expected timing and anticipated benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Abel Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates, and the anticipated continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including with respect to the Company's sales, improvements in the Company’s end markets, facility closures, supply chains and access to capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, cost reductions, cash flow, revenues, earnings, market conditions, global economies and operating improvements, and are indicated by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “management believes,” “the Company believes,” “the Company intends” and similar words or phrases. These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our ability to operate our business and facilities, on our customers, on supply chains and on the U.S. and global economy generally; economic and political consequences resulting from terrorist attacks and wars; levels of industrial activity and economic conditions in the U.S. and other countries around the world; pricing pressures and other competitive factors and levels of capital spending in certain industries, all of which could have a material impact on order rates and the Company's results, particularly in light of the low levels of order backlogs it typically maintains; the Company's ability to make acquisitions and to integrate and operate acquired businesses on a profitable basis; the relationship of the U.S. dollar to other currencies and its impact on pricing and cost competitiveness; political and economic conditions in foreign countries in which the Company operates; developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; interest rates; capacity utilization and the effect this has on costs; labor markets; market conditions and material costs; and developments with respect to contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports filed with the SEC as well as the other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included here are only made as of the date of this news release, and management undertakes no obligation to publicly update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented here.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except for per share amounts) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 614,822 $ 605,997 $ 2,351,646 $ 2,494,573 Cost of sales 345,654 339,112 1,324,222 1,369,539 Gross profit 269,168 266,885 1,027,424 1,125,034 Selling, general and administrative expenses 125,185 125,750 494,935 524,987 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 5,018 6,962 11,776 21,044 Operating income 138,965 134,173 520,713 579,003 Other (income) expense - net (1,694 ) 1,058 5,627 1,759 Interest expense 10,788 11,079 44,746 44,341 Income before income taxes 129,871 122,036 470,340 532,903 Provision for income taxes 28,803 25,186 92,562 107,382 Net income $ 101,068 $ 96,850 $ 377,778 $ 425,521 Earnings per Common Share: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ 1.28 $ 4.98 $ 5.62 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.26 $ 4.94 $ 5.56 Share Data: Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 75,817 75,779 75,741 75,594 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 76,367 76,570 76,400 76,454

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,025,851 $ 632,581 Receivables - net 293,146 298,186 Inventories 289,910 293,467 Other current assets 48,324 37,211 Total current assets 1,657,231 1,261,445 Property, plant and equipment - net 298,273 280,316 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,311,137 2,167,776 Other noncurrent assets 147,757 104,375 Total assets $ 4,414,398 $ 3,813,912 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 151,993 $ 138,463 Accrued expenses 208,828 180,290 Short-term borrowings 88 388 Dividends payable 38,149 38,736 Total current liabilities 399,058 357,877 Long-term borrowings 1,044,354 848,864 Other noncurrent liabilities 430,660 343,942 Total liabilities 1,874,072 1,550,683 Shareholders' equity 2,540,203 2,263,229 Noncontrolling interest 123 — Total equity 2,540,326 2,263,229 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,414,398 $ 3,813,912

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 377,778 $ 425,521 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets - net (868 ) 156 Asset impairments 3,087 10,155 Depreciation and amortization 41,651 39,543 Amortization of intangible assets 41,844 37,333 Amortization of debt issuance expenses 1,716 1,355 Share-based compensation expense 19,375 27,669 Deferred income taxes 11,038 6,625 Non-cash interest expense associated with forward starting swaps 6,021 6,327 Changes in (net of the effect from acquisitions): Receivables 20,873 22,338 Inventories 36,523 (3,322 ) Other current assets (10,276 ) (2,361 ) Trade accounts payable 2,702 (9,115 ) Deferred revenue 38,967 8,680 Accrued expenses (15,326 ) (46,664 ) Other - net (5,832 ) 3,822 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 569,273 528,062 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (51,545 ) (50,912 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (123,133 ) (87,180 ) Contributions received from joint venture partner 120 — Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 2,287 962 Other - net (306 ) 115 Net cash flows used in investing activities (172,577 ) (137,015 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 150,000 — Proceeds from issuance of 3.0% Senior Notes 499,100 — Payment of 4.5% Senior Notes (300,000 ) — Payments under revolving credit facilities (150,000 ) — Payments under other long term borrowings (396 ) (50,057 ) Payment of make-whole redemption premium (6,756 ) — Debt issuance costs (4,749 ) — Dividends paid (151,838 ) (147,208 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 44,587 38,809 Repurchases of common stock (110,342 ) (54,668 ) Shares surrendered for tax withholding (12,208 ) (12,596 ) Other - net — (1,865 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (42,602 ) (227,585 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 39,176 2,712 Net increase in cash 393,270 166,174 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 632,581 466,407 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,025,851 $ 632,581

IDEX CORPORATION Company and Segment Financial Information - Reported (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, (a) For the Year Ended

December 31, (a) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fluid & Metering Technologies Net sales $ 229,584 $ 227,456 $ 896,304 $ 957,028 Operating income (b) 58,900 61,763 235,011 285,256 Operating margin 25.7 % 27.2 % 26.2 % 29.8 % EBITDA(c) $ 66,288 $ 67,399 $ 261,804 $ 306,933 EBITDA margin(c) 28.9 % 29.6 % 29.2 % 32.1 % Depreciation and amortization $ 6,569 $ 5,499 $ 25,939 $ 22,152 Capital expenditures 3,150 7,078 11,924 17,285 Health & Science Technologies Net sales $ 235,857 $ 227,293 $ 895,962 $ 914,446 Operating income (b) 55,794 49,113 206,356 200,200 Operating margin 23.7 % 21.6 % 23.0 % 21.9 % EBITDA(c) $ 66,702 $ 58,591 $ 248,161 $ 237,480 EBITDA margin(c) 28.3 % 25.8 % 27.7 % 26.0 % Depreciation and amortization $ 10,972 $ 10,283 $ 41,778 $ 39,721 Capital expenditures 6,784 5,800 27,626 22,001 Fire & Safety/Diversified Products Net sales $ 150,555 $ 152,025 $ 562,851 $ 626,770 Operating income (b) 40,214 39,349 144,191 165,258 Operating margin 26.7 % 25.9 % 25.6 % 26.4 % EBITDA(c) $ 43,770 $ 42,439 $ 159,008 $ 178,820 EBITDA margin(c) 29.1 % 27.9 % 28.3 % 28.5 % Depreciation and amortization $ 3,807 $ 3,588 $ 15,216 $ 14,333 Capital expenditures 2,379 1,067 8,913 9,811 Corporate Office and Eliminations Intersegment sales eliminations $ (1,174 ) $ (777 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (3,671 ) Operating income (b) (15,943 ) (16,052 ) (64,845 ) (71,711 ) EBITDA(c) (14,580 ) (15,784 ) (70,392 ) (69,113 ) Depreciation and amortization (d) 173 160 562 670 Capital expenditures (206 ) 194 3,082 1,815 Company Net sales $ 614,822 $ 605,997 $ 2,351,646 $ 2,494,573 Operating income 138,965 134,173 520,713 579,003 Operating margin 22.6 % 22.1 % 22.1 % 23.2 % EBITDA(c) $ 162,180 $ 152,645 $ 598,581 $ 654,120 EBITDA margin(c) 26.4 % 25.2 % 25.5 % 26.2 % Depreciation and amortization (d) $ 21,521 $ 19,530 $ 83,495 $ 76,876 Capital expenditures 12,107 14,139 51,545 50,912

IDEX CORPORATION Company and Segment Financial Information - Adjusted (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, (a) For the Year Ended

December 31, (a) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fluid & Metering Technologies Net sales $ 229,584 $ 227,456 $ 896,304 $ 957,028 Adjusted operating income (b)(c) 62,047 63,712 244,698 288,135 Adjusted operating margin(c) 27.0 % 28.0 % 27.3 % 30.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 69,435 $ 69,348 $ 271,491 $ 309,812 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 30.2 % 30.5 % 30.3 % 32.4 % Depreciation and amortization $ 6,569 $ 5,499 $ 25,939 $ 22,152 Capital expenditures 3,150 7,078 11,924 17,285 Health & Science Technologies Net sales $ 235,857 $ 227,293 $ 895,962 $ 914,446 Adjusted operating income (b)(c) 56,374 51,836 209,098 217,789 Adjusted operating margin(c) 23.9 % 22.8 % 23.3 % 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 67,282 $ 61,314 $ 250,903 $ 255,069 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 28.5 % 27.0 % 28.0 % 27.9 % Depreciation and amortization $ 10,972 $ 10,283 $ 41,778 $ 39,721 Capital expenditures 6,784 5,800 27,626 22,001 Fire & Safety/Diversified Products Net sales $ 150,555 $ 152,025 $ 562,851 $ 626,770 Adjusted operating income (b)(c) 40,848 39,790 146,715 166,622 Adjusted operating margin(c) 27.1 % 26.2 % 26.1 % 26.6 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 44,404 $ 42,880 $ 161,532 $ 180,184 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 29.5 % 28.2 % 28.7 % 28.7 % Depreciation and amortization $ 3,807 $ 3,588 $ 15,216 $ 14,333 Capital expenditures 2,379 1,067 8,913 9,811 Corporate Office and Eliminations Intersegment sales eliminations $ (1,174 ) $ (777 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (3,671 ) Adjusted operating income (b)(c) (15,286 ) (14,203 ) (63,915 ) (69,159 ) Adjusted EBITDA(c) (13,923 ) (13,935 ) (61,041 ) (66,561 ) Depreciation and amortization(d) 173 160 562 670 Capital expenditures (206 ) 194 3,082 1,815 Company Net sales $ 614,822 $ 605,997 $ 2,351,646 $ 2,494,573 Adjusted operating income(c) 143,983 141,135 536,596 603,387 Adjusted operating margin(c) 23.4 % 23.3 % 22.8 % 24.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 167,198 $ 159,607 $ 622,885 $ 678,504 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 27.2 % 26.3 % 26.5 % 27.2 % Depreciation and amortization (d) $ 21,521 $ 19,530 $ 83,495 $ 76,876 Capital expenditures 12,107 14,139 51,545 50,912

(a) Three and twelve month data includes the results of the Flow MD acquisition (February 2020) in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment and the Velcora acquisition (July 2019) in the Health & Science Technologies segment. (b) Segment operating income excludes unallocated corporate operating expenses which are included in Corporate Office and Eliminations. (c) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the reconciliation tables above. (d) Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of debt issuance costs.

