 

IDEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Highlights

  • Full year EPS of $4.94; adjusted EPS of $5.19
  • Full year cash from operations of $569 million, up 8 percent, resulting in record full year free cash flow of $518 million, up 9 percent
  • Record fourth quarter orders of $679 million were up 10 percent overall and 7 percent organically
  • Fourth quarter EPS of $1.32; adjusted EPS of $1.37
  • Announced the acquisition of Abel Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates in January 2021

Full Year 2020

Orders of $2.4 billion were down 3 percent compared with the prior year (-4 percent organic and +1 percent acquisition).

Sales of $2.4 billion were down 6 percent compared with the prior year (-9 percent organic and +3 percent acquisition).

Gross margin of 43.7 percent was down 140 basis points compared with the prior year as a result of lower volume and business mix, partially offset by price capture. Excluding a $4.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge related to the Flow MD acquisition, adjusted gross margin of 43.9 percent was down 130 basis points compared with the adjusted prior year.

Operating income of $520.7 million resulted in an operating margin of 22.1 percent, down 110 basis points from the prior year primarily due to lower volume and business mix, partially offset by price capture and cost savings in the current year as well as higher asset impairments in the prior year. Excluding the $4.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge and $11.8 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $536.6 million with an adjusted operating margin of 22.8 percent, down 140 basis points from the adjusted prior year. Adjusted operating income drove adjusted EBITDA of $622.9 million which was 27 percent of sales and covered interest expense by almost 14 times.

Provision for income taxes of $92.6 million resulted in an effective tax rate (ETR) of 19.7 percent, which was lower than the prior year ETR of 20.2 percent primarily due to benefits associated with the finalization of the Global Intangible Low-Tax Income ("GILTI") regulations in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income was $377.8 million which resulted in EPS of $4.94, down 62 cents, or 11 percent, from the prior year EPS. Excluding the $3.2 million fair value inventory step-up charge, the $6.5 million loss on early debt redemption, and $9.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, all net of related tax benefits, adjusted EPS of $5.19 decreased 61 cents, or 11 percent, from the prior year adjusted EPS.

Cash from operations of $569.3 million was up 8 percent from the prior year and was 151 percent of net income primarily due to working capital improvements, partially offset by lower earnings. Cash from operations led to free cash flow of $517.7 million, which was up 9 percent from the prior year and was 131 percent of adjusted net income.

The Company repurchased 876 thousand shares of common stock for $110.3 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020

Orders of $678.6 million were up 10 percent compared with the prior year period (+7 percent organic, +1 percent acquisition and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Sales of $614.8 million were up 2 percent compared with the prior year period (-1 percent organic, +1 percent acquisition and +2 percent foreign currency translation).

Gross margin of 43.8 percent was down 20 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to lower volume and business mix, partially offset by price capture.

Operating income of $139.0 million resulted in an operating margin of 22.6 percent, up 50 basis points compared to the prior year period due to price capture and cost savings, partially offset by lower volume and business mix. Excluding $5.0 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $144.0 million with an adjusted operating margin of 23.4 percent, up 10 basis points compared to the adjusted prior year period. Adjusted operating income drove adjusted EBITDA of $167.2 million which was 27 percent of sales and covered interest expense by over 15 times.

Provision for income taxes of $28.8 million resulted in an ETR of 22.2 percent, which was higher than the prior year period ETR of 20.6 percent primarily due to the revaluation of foreign deferred income tax balances necessitated by changes in foreign tax rates.

Net income was $101.1 million which resulted in EPS of $1.32, up 6 cents, or 5 percent, from the prior year period EPS. Excluding restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EPS of $1.37 increased 4 cents, or 3 percent, from the prior year period adjusted EPS.

Cash from operations of $161.4 million was up 7 percent from the prior year period and was 160 percent of net income. Cash from operations led to free cash flow of $149.3 million, which was up 9 percent compared to the prior year period and was 142 percent of adjusted net income.

“I want to thank the entire IDEX team for their perseverance and performance throughout the pandemic in 2020. With our focus on workplace safety, business continuity, liquidity and playing offense opportunistically, we were able to deliver for our shareholders, customers and employees in 2020. I am honored to be the leader of this outstanding global organization.

 

 

Full year organic orders and sales were down 4 and 9 percent, respectively. Adjusted EPS of $5.19 was only down 11 percent from the adjusted prior year due to our proactive restructuring actions and tight control of discretionary costs. Record free cash flow of $518 million in 2020, which was 9% higher than prior year, is a testament to the financial durability of our business.

 

 

Our business continued to advance in the fourth quarter, with most end markets improving and all three segments experiencing positive organic order growth. Fourth quarter organic orders increased 7 percent, while organic sales were only down 1 percent. Record fourth quarter orders of $679 million increased year-end backlog by $64 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.37 was 3 percent higher compared to the adjusted prior year period while free cash flow of $149 million was 9 percent higher than the prior year period.

 

 

Last month we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Abel Pumps L.P., which will be an excellent complement to our existing pump platform within the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segment. The M&A opportunity funnel continues to improve and we are fully committed to putting our strong balance sheet to work through focused resource deployment and process optimization. We continue to invest in our best targeted organic growth opportunities. We increased capital investment in 2020, maintaining our commitment to the company’s long-term health, while managing implications of the pandemic.

 

 

Based on our strong orders in the fourth quarter and sustained sequential improvement, we expect our end markets will continue to improve in 2021. We are projecting 6 to 8 percent organic sales growth for the full year 2021, with a 2 to 4 percent organic sales increase in the first quarter. Full year 2021 EPS is projected to be $5.65 to $5.95, with first quarter EPS of $1.38 to $1.42.”

 

 

Eric D. Ashleman
Chief Executive Officer and President

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Highlights

Fluid & Metering Technologies

  • Sales of $229.6 million reflected a 1 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (-4 percent organic, +3 percent acquisition and +2 percent foreign currency translation).
  • Operating income of $58.9 million resulted in an operating margin of 25.7 percent, a 150 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower volume, business mix, higher restructuring expenses and asset impairments and the dilutive impact on margins from the Flow MD acquisition, partially offset by price capture and cost savings. Excluding $3.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $62.0 million with an adjusted operating margin of 27.0 percent, a 100 basis point decrease compared to the adjusted prior year period.
  • EBITDA of $66.3 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 28.9 percent. Excluding $3.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $69.4 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2 percent, a 30 basis point decrease compared to the adjusted prior year period.

Health & Science Technologies

  • Sales of $235.9 million reflected a 4 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (+2 percent organic and +2 percent foreign currency translation).
  • Operating income of $55.8 million resulted in an operating margin of 23.7 percent, a 210 basis point increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to price capture, higher volume and cost savings in the current year period as well as the asset impairments in the prior year period. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $56.4 million with an adjusted operating margin of 23.9 percent, a 110 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.
  • EBITDA of $66.7 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 28.3 percent. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $67.3 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.5 percent, a 150 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.

Fire & Safety/Diversified Products

  • Sales of $150.6 million reflected a 1 percent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (-3 percent organic and +2 percent foreign currency translation).
  • Operating income of $40.2 million resulted in an operating margin of 26.7 percent, an 80 basis point increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to price capture and cost savings, partially offset by lower volume. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $40.8 million with an adjusted operating margin of 27.1 percent, a 90 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.
  • EBITDA of $43.8 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 29.1 percent. Excluding $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $44.4 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.5 percent, a 130 basis point increase compared to the adjusted prior year period.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Fluid & Metering Technologies contributed 37 percent of sales, 38 percent of operating income and 37 percent of EBITDA; Health & Science Technologies accounted for 38 percent of sales, 36 percent of operating income and 38 percent of EBITDA; and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products represented 25 percent of sales, 26 percent of operating income and 25 percent of EBITDA.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs decreased to $63.9 million in 2020 compared to $69.2 million in 2019 as a result of lower discretionary spending and lower stock compensation costs due to the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer, partially offset by increased funding of the IDEX Foundation and higher acquisition costs.

Corporate costs increased to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of higher variable compensation costs, higher acquisition costs and increased funding of the IDEX Foundation, partially offset by lower stock compensation costs due to the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer.

Acquisition

On January 8, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Abel Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates (ABEL) for cash consideration of $103.5 million. ABEL is based in Büchen, Germany, with sales and service locations in Madrid, Spain and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ABEL designs and manufactures highly engineered reciprocating positive displacement pumps for a variety of end markets, including mining, marine, power, water, wastewater and other general industries. With annual sales of approximately $34 million, ABEL will be part of our Pumps platform within the Fluid and Metering Technologies segment. The Company expects to close the transaction by the end of the first quarter 2021 subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Restructuring Expenses and Asset Impairments

The Company recorded $5.0 million and $11.8 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments in the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively, to facilitate long-term, sustainable growth through cost reduction actions, primarily consisting of employee reductions, facility rationalization and impairment charges. The fourth quarter and full year 2020 included $3.1 million of impairment charges primarily related to the consolidation of certain facilities in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment.

COVID-19 Impact

The Company has adapted to help in the fight against COVID-19 with several of our businesses pivoting to support many products that are being used in the fight against COVID-19. Safety is our top priority and we have implemented protocols at all of our facilities, including temperature taking, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and face coverings. These measures have enabled successful business continuity, allowing our facilities to remain in operation with only temporary shutdowns at the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we have remained in operation throughout the pandemic, satisfying customer needs in part through our focus on the development and manufacturing of products used in the fight against COVID-19, the pandemic and the enacted containment measures have adversely affected our business and results of operations. From the onset of the pandemic through the second quarter of 2020, our customers purchased less product than they have historically purchased; however, beginning in the third quarter and continuing through the fourth quarter of 2020 we began to see improvement in our end markets and we expect our end markets to continue to normalize to historical levels through 2021. Additionally, IDEX has implemented cost reduction actions, including employee reductions and facility consolidations, and continues to maintain a tight cost control environment. Moreover, COVID-19 and related measures to contain its impact have caused material disruptions in both national and global financial markets and economies. The continuing impact of COVID-19 and the enacted containment measures cannot be predicted and may continue to adversely affect, perhaps materially, our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

The Company supplements certain U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics with non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics. Management believes these non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics provide investors with greater insight, transparency and a more comprehensive understanding of the financial information used by management in its financial and operational decision making because certain of these adjusted metrics exclude items not reflective of ongoing operations, such as restructuring expenses and asset impairments, fair value inventory step-up charges and the loss on early debt redemption. Reconciliations of non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics to their most comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics are defined and presented below and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There were no adjustments to U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics other than the items noted below.

  • Organic orders and sales are calculated excluding amounts from acquired or divested businesses during the first twelve months of ownership or prior to divestiture and the impact of foreign currency translation.
  • Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit plus fair value inventory step-up charges.
  • Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales.
  • Adjusted operating income is calculated as operating income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments.
  • Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.
  • Adjusted net income is calculated as net income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the loss on early debt redemption, net of the statutory tax expense or benefit.
  • Adjusted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • EBITDA is calculated as net income plus interest expense plus provision for income taxes plus depreciation and amortization. We reconcile EBITDA to net income on a consolidated basis as we do not allocate consolidated interest expense or consolidated provision for income taxes to our segments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the loss on early debt redemption.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
  • Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures

Table 1: Reconciliations of the Change in Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

 

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

 

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

IDEX

Change in net sales

1

%

 

4

%

 

(1

%)

 

2

%

 

(6

%)

 

(2

%)

 

(10

%)

 

(6

%)

- Net impact from acquisitions

3

%

 

%

 

%

 

1

%

 

6

%

 

2

%

 

%

 

3

%

- Impact from FX

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

%

 

%

 

1

%

 

%

Change in organic net sales

(4

%)

 

2

%

 

(3

%)

 

(1

%)

 

(12

%)

 

(4

%)

 

(11

%)

 

(9

%)

Table 2: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit

$

269,168

 

 

$

266,885

 

 

$

1,027,424

 

 

$

1,125,034

 

+ Fair value inventory step-up charge

 

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

3,340

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

269,168

 

 

$

266,885

 

 

$

1,031,531

 

 

$

1,128,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

614,822

 

 

$

605,997

 

 

$

2,351,646

 

 

$

2,494,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

43.8

%

 

44.0

%

 

43.7

%

 

45.1

%

Adjusted gross margin

43.8

%

 

44.0

%

 

43.9

%

 

45.2

%

Table 3: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Operating Income and Margin (dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

Reported operating income (loss)

$

58,900

 

 

$

55,794

 

 

$

40,214

 

 

$

(15,943

)

 

$

138,965

 

 

$

61,763

 

 

$

49,113

 

 

$

39,349

 

 

$

(16,052

)

 

$

134,173

 

+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

3,147

 

 

580

 

 

634

 

 

657

 

 

 

5,018

 

 

 

1,949

 

 

2,723

 

 

441

 

 

1,849

 

 

 

6,962

 

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

62,047

 

 

$

56,374

 

 

$

40,848

 

 

$

(15,286

)

 

$

143,983

 

 

 

$

63,712

 

 

$

51,836

 

 

$

39,790

 

 

$

(14,203

)

 

$

141,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (eliminations)

$

229,584

 

 

$

235,857

 

 

$

150,555

 

 

$

(1,174

)

 

$

614,822

 

 

 

$

227,456

 

 

$

227,293

 

 

$

152,025

 

 

$

(777

)

 

$

605,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported operating margin

25.7

%

 

23.7

%

 

26.7

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

22.6

%

 

27.2

%

 

21.6

%

 

25.9

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

22.1

%

Adjusted operating margin

27.0

%

 

23.9

%

 

27.1

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

23.4

%

 

28.0

%

 

22.8

%

 

26.2

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

23.3

%

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

Reported operating income (loss)

$

235,011

 

 

$

206,356

 

 

$

144,191

 

 

$

(64,845

)

 

$

520,713

 

$

285,256

 

 

$

200,200

 

 

$

165,258

 

 

$

(71,711

)

 

$

579,003

+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

5,580

 

 

2,742

 

 

2,524

 

 

930

 

 

 

11,776

 

 

2,879

 

 

14,249

 

 

1,364

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

21,044

 

+ Fair value inventory step-up charge

4,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,340

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

244,698

 

 

$

209,098

 

 

$

146,715

 

 

$

(63,915

)

 

$

536,596

 

 

$

288,135

 

 

$

217,789

 

 

$

166,622

 

 

$

(69,159

)

 

$

603,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (eliminations)

$

896,304

 

 

$

895,962

 

 

$

562,851

 

 

$

(3,471

)

 

$

2,351,646

 

 

$

957,028

 

 

$

914,446

 

 

$

626,770

 

 

$

(3,671

)

 

$

2,494,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported operating margin

26.2

%

 

23.0

%

 

25.6

%

 

n/m

 

 

22.1

%

 

29.8

%

 

21.9

%

 

26.4

%

 

n/m

 

 

23.2

%

Adjusted operating margin

27.3

%

 

23.3

%

 

26.1

%

 

n/m

 

 

22.8

%

 

30.1

%

 

23.8

%

 

26.6

%

 

n/m

 

 

24.2

%

Table 4: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Net Income and EPS (in thousands, except EPS)

For the Quarter Ended
December 31,

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reported net income

$

101,068

 

 

$

96,850

 

 

$

377,778

 

 

$

425,521

 

+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

 

5,018

 

 

 

6,962

 

 

 

11,776

 

 

 

21,044

 

+ Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments

 

(1,182

)

 

 

(1,630

)

 

 

(2,722

)

 

 

(4,966

)

+ Fair value inventory step-up charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

 

3,340

 

+ Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(932

)

 

 

(735

)

+ Loss on early debt redemption

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,421

 

 

 

 

+ Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,912

)

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

104,904

 

 

$

102,182

 

 

$

396,516

 

 

$

444,204

 

 

For the Quarter Ended
December 31,

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reported EPS

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

4.94

 

 

$

5.56

 

+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.28

 

+ Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

+ Fair value inventory step-up charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.04

 

+ Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

+ Loss on early debt redemption

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

+ Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

5.19

 

 

$

5.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

76,367

 

 

 

76,570

 

 

 

76,400

 

 

 

76,454

 

Table 5: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Income (dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

Reported operating income (loss)

$

58,900

 

 

 

$

55,794

 

 

$

40,214

 

 

$

(15,943

)

 

 

$

138,965

 

 

 

$

61,763

 

 

 

$

49,113

 

 

$

39,349

 

 

$

(16,052

)

 

 

$

134,173

 

- Other (income) expense - net

(819

)

 

 

64

 

 

251

 

 

(1,190

)

 

 

(1,694

)

 

 

(137

)

 

 

805

 

 

498

 

 

(108

)

 

 

1,058

 

+ Depreciation and amortization

6,569

 

 

 

10,972

 

 

3,807

 

 

173

 

 

 

21,521

 

 

 

5,499

 

 

 

10,283

 

 

3,588

 

 

160

 

 

 

19,530

 

EBITDA

66,288

 

 

 

66,702

 

 

43,770

 

 

(14,580

)

 

 

162,180

 

 

 

67,399

 

 

 

58,591

 

 

42,439

 

 

(15,784

)

 

 

152,645

 

- Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,079

 

- Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,186

 

- Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,530

 

Reported net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

101,068

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

96,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (eliminations)

$

229,584

 

 

 

$

235,857

 

 

$

150,555

 

 

$

(1,174

)

 

 

$

614,822

 

 

 

$

227,456

 

 

 

$

227,293

 

 

$

152,025

 

 

$

(777

)

 

 

$

605,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported operating margin

25.7

 

%

 

23.7

%

 

26.7

%

 

n/m

 

 

22.6

 

%

 

27.2

 

%

 

21.6

%

 

25.9

%

 

n/m

 

 

22.1

%

EBITDA margin

28.9

 

%

 

28.3

%

 

29.1

%

 

n/m

 

 

26.4

 

%

 

29.6

 

%

 

25.8

%

 

27.9

%

 

n/m

 

 

25.2

%

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

Reported operating income (loss)

$

235,011

 

 

 

$

206,356

 

 

 

$

144,191

 

 

$

(64,845

)

 

 

$

 

520,713

 

 

$

285,256

 

 

$

200,200

 

 

$

165,258

 

 

$

(71,711

)

 

 

$

 

579,003

 

- Other (income) expense - net

(854

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

399

 

 

6,109

 

 

 

 

5,627

 

 

475

 

 

2,441

 

 

771

 

 

(1,928

)

 

 

 

1,759

 

+ Depreciation and amortization

25,939

 

 

 

41,778

 

 

 

15,216

 

 

562

 

 

 

 

83,495

 

 

22,152

 

 

39,721

 

 

14,333

 

 

670

 

 

 

 

76,876

 

EBITDA

261,804

 

 

 

248,161

 

 

 

159,008

 

 

(70,392

)

 

 

 

598,581

 

 

306,933

 

 

237,480

 

 

178,820

 

 

(69,113

)

 

 

 

654,120

 

- Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,341

 

- Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

92,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

107,382

 

- Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76,876

 

Reported net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

377,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

425,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (eliminations)

$

896,304

 

 

 

$

895,962

 

 

 

$

562,851

 

 

$

(3,471

)

 

 

$

 

2,351,646

 

 

$

957,028

 

 

$

914,446

 

 

$

626,770

 

 

$

(3,671

)

 

 

$

 

2,494,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported operating margin

26.2

 

%

 

23.0

 

%

 

25.6

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

22.1

%

 

29.8

%

 

21.9

%

 

26.4

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

23.2

%

EBITDA margin

29.2

 

%

 

27.7

 

%

 

28.3

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

25.5

%

 

32.1

%

 

26.0

%

 

28.5

%

 

n/m

 

 

 

26.2

%

Table 6: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

EBITDA(1)

$

66,288

 

 

$

66,702

 

 

$

43,770

 

 

$

(14,580

)

 

 

$

162,180

 

 

$

67,399

 

 

$

58,591

 

 

$

42,439

 

 

$

(15,784

)

 

 

$

152,645

 

+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

3,147

 

 

580

 

 

634

 

 

657

 

 

 

5,018

 

 

1,949

 

 

2,723

 

 

441

 

 

1,849

 

 

 

6,962

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

69,435

 

 

$

67,282

 

 

$

44,404

 

 

$

(13,923

)

 

 

$

167,198

 

 

$

69,348

 

 

$

61,314

 

 

$

42,880

 

 

$

(13,935

)

 

 

$

159,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.2

%

 

28.5

%

 

29.5

%

 

n/m

 

 

27.2

%

 

30.5

%

 

27.0

%

 

28.2

%

 

n/m

 

 

26.3

%

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

 

FMT

 

HST

 

FSDP

 

Corporate

 

IDEX

EBITDA(1)

$

261,804

 

 

$

248,161

 

 

$

159,008

 

 

$

(70,392

)

 

 

$

598,581

 

 

$

306,933

 

 

$

237,480

 

 

$

178,820

 

 

$

(69,113

)

 

 

$

654,120

 

+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

5,580

 

 

2,742

 

 

2,524

 

 

930

 

 

 

11,776

 

 

2,879

 

 

14,249

 

 

1,364

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

21,044

 

+ Fair value inventory step-up charge

4,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,340

 

+ Loss on early debt redemption

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,421

 

 

 

8,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

271,491

 

 

$

250,903

 

 

$

161,532

 

 

$

(61,041

)

 

 

$

622,885

 

 

$

309,812

 

 

$

255,069

 

 

$

180,184

 

 

$

(66,561

)

 

 

$

678,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.3

%

 

28.0

%

 

28.7

%

 

n/m

 

 

26.5

%

 

32.4

%

 

27.9

%

 

28.7

%

 

n/m

 

 

27.2

%

(1) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is reconciled to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, immediately above in Table 5.

Table 7: Reconciliations of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flow from operating activities

$

161,374

 

 

$

151,160

 

 

$

153,686

 

 

$

569,273

 

 

$

528,062

 

- Capital expenditures

12,107

 

 

14,139

 

 

18,353

 

 

51,545

 

 

50,912

 

Free cash flow

$

149,267

 

 

$

137,021

 

 

$

135,333

 

 

$

517,728

 

 

$

477,150

 

Conference Call to be Broadcast over the Internet

IDEX will broadcast its fourth quarter earnings conference call over the Internet on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Grogan will discuss the Company’s recent financial performance and respond to questions from the financial analyst community. IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the accompanying slide presentation, which will be carried live on its website at www.idexcorp.com. Those who wish to participate should log on several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, investors should follow the instructions to ensure their systems are set up to hear the event and view the presentation slides, or download the correct applications at no charge. Investors will also be able to hear a replay of the call by dialing 877.660.6853 (or 201.612.7415 for international participants) using the ID #13712088.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company’s expected organic sales growth, the expected timing and anticipated benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Abel Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates, and the anticipated continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including with respect to the Company's sales, improvements in the Company’s end markets, facility closures, supply chains and access to capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, cost reductions, cash flow, revenues, earnings, market conditions, global economies and operating improvements, and are indicated by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “management believes,” “the Company believes,” “the Company intends” and similar words or phrases. These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our ability to operate our business and facilities, on our customers, on supply chains and on the U.S. and global economy generally; economic and political consequences resulting from terrorist attacks and wars; levels of industrial activity and economic conditions in the U.S. and other countries around the world; pricing pressures and other competitive factors and levels of capital spending in certain industries, all of which could have a material impact on order rates and the Company's results, particularly in light of the low levels of order backlogs it typically maintains; the Company's ability to make acquisitions and to integrate and operate acquired businesses on a profitable basis; the relationship of the U.S. dollar to other currencies and its impact on pricing and cost competitiveness; political and economic conditions in foreign countries in which the Company operates; developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; interest rates; capacity utilization and the effect this has on costs; labor markets; market conditions and material costs; and developments with respect to contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports filed with the SEC as well as the other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included here are only made as of the date of this news release, and management undertakes no obligation to publicly update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented here.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

(Financial reports follow)

IDEX CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except for per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended
December 31,

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net sales

$

614,822

 

 

 

$

605,997

 

 

$

2,351,646

 

 

$

2,494,573

 

Cost of sales

345,654

 

 

 

339,112

 

 

1,324,222

 

 

1,369,539

 

Gross profit

269,168

 

 

 

266,885

 

 

1,027,424

 

 

1,125,034

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

125,185

 

 

 

125,750

 

 

494,935

 

 

524,987

 

Restructuring expenses and asset impairments

5,018

 

 

 

6,962

 

 

11,776

 

 

21,044

 

Operating income

138,965

 

 

 

134,173

 

 

520,713

 

 

579,003

 

Other (income) expense - net

(1,694

)

 

 

1,058

 

 

5,627

 

 

1,759

 

Interest expense

10,788

 

 

 

11,079

 

 

44,746

 

 

44,341

 

Income before income taxes

129,871

 

 

 

122,036

 

 

470,340

 

 

532,903

 

Provision for income taxes

28,803

 

 

 

25,186

 

 

92,562

 

 

107,382

 

Net income

$

101,068

 

 

 

$

96,850

 

 

$

377,778

 

 

$

425,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.33

 

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

4.98

 

 

$

5.62

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.32

 

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

4.94

 

 

$

5.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

75,817

 

 

 

75,779

 

 

75,741

 

 

75,594

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

76,367

 

 

 

76,570

 

 

76,400

 

 

76,454

 

IDEX CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,025,851

 

 

$

632,581

 

Receivables - net

293,146

 

 

298,186

 

Inventories

289,910

 

 

293,467

 

Other current assets

48,324

 

 

37,211

 

Total current assets

1,657,231

 

 

1,261,445

 

Property, plant and equipment - net

298,273

 

 

280,316

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

2,311,137

 

 

2,167,776

 

Other noncurrent assets

147,757

 

 

104,375

 

Total assets

$

4,414,398

 

 

$

3,813,912

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

151,993

 

 

$

138,463

 

Accrued expenses

208,828

 

 

180,290

 

Short-term borrowings

88

 

 

388

 

Dividends payable

38,149

 

 

38,736

 

Total current liabilities

399,058

 

 

357,877

 

Long-term borrowings

1,044,354

 

 

848,864

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

430,660

 

 

343,942

 

Total liabilities

1,874,072

 

 

1,550,683

 

Shareholders' equity

2,540,203

 

 

2,263,229

 

Noncontrolling interest

123

 

 

 

Total equity

2,540,326

 

 

2,263,229

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,414,398

 

 

$

3,813,912

 

IDEX CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

377,778

 

 

 

$

425,521

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets - net

(868

)

 

 

156

 

 

Asset impairments

3,087

 

 

 

10,155

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

41,651

 

 

 

39,543

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

41,844

 

 

 

37,333

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance expenses

1,716

 

 

 

1,355

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

19,375

 

 

 

27,669

 

 

Deferred income taxes

11,038

 

 

 

6,625

 

 

Non-cash interest expense associated with forward starting swaps

6,021

 

 

 

6,327

 

 

Changes in (net of the effect from acquisitions):

 

 

 

Receivables

20,873

 

 

 

22,338

 

 

Inventories

36,523

 

 

 

(3,322

)

 

Other current assets

(10,276

)

 

 

(2,361

)

 

Trade accounts payable

2,702

 

 

 

(9,115

)

 

Deferred revenue

38,967

 

 

 

8,680

 

 

Accrued expenses

(15,326

)

 

 

(46,664

)

 

Other - net

(5,832

)

 

 

3,822

 

 

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

569,273

 

 

 

528,062

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(51,545

)

 

 

(50,912

)

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(123,133

)

 

 

(87,180

)

 

Contributions received from joint venture partner

120

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

2,287

 

 

 

962

 

 

Other - net

(306

)

 

 

115

 

 

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(172,577

)

 

 

(137,015

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

150,000

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of 3.0% Senior Notes

499,100

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of 4.5% Senior Notes

(300,000

)

 

 

 

 

Payments under revolving credit facilities

(150,000

)

 

 

 

 

Payments under other long term borrowings

(396

)

 

 

(50,057

)

 

Payment of make-whole redemption premium

(6,756

)

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

(4,749

)

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(151,838

)

 

 

(147,208

)

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

44,587

 

 

 

38,809

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

(110,342

)

 

 

(54,668

)

 

Shares surrendered for tax withholding

(12,208

)

 

 

(12,596

)

 

Other - net

 

 

 

(1,865

)

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(42,602

)

 

 

(227,585

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

39,176

 

 

 

2,712

 

 

Net increase in cash

393,270

 

 

 

166,174

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

632,581

 

 

 

466,407

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,025,851

 

 

 

$

632,581

 

 

IDEX CORPORATION

Company and Segment Financial Information - Reported

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended
December 31, (a)

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, (a)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Fluid & Metering Technologies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

229,584

 

 

$

227,456

 

 

$

896,304

 

 

$

957,028

 

Operating income (b)

58,900

 

 

61,763

 

 

235,011

 

 

285,256

 

Operating margin

25.7

%

 

27.2

%

 

26.2

%

 

29.8

%

EBITDA(c)

$

66,288

 

 

$

67,399

 

 

$

261,804

 

 

$

306,933

 

EBITDA margin(c)

28.9

%

 

29.6

%

 

29.2

%

 

32.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

6,569

 

 

$

5,499

 

 

$

25,939

 

 

$

22,152

 

Capital expenditures

3,150

 

 

7,078

 

 

11,924

 

 

17,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health & Science Technologies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

235,857

 

 

$

227,293

 

 

$

895,962

 

 

$

914,446

 

Operating income (b)

55,794

 

 

49,113

 

 

206,356

 

 

200,200

 

Operating margin

23.7

%

 

21.6

%

 

23.0

%

 

21.9

%

EBITDA(c)

$

66,702

 

 

$

58,591

 

 

$

248,161

 

 

$

237,480

 

EBITDA margin(c)

28.3

%

 

25.8

%

 

27.7

%

 

26.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

10,972

 

 

$

10,283

 

 

$

41,778

 

 

$

39,721

 

Capital expenditures

6,784

 

 

5,800

 

 

27,626

 

 

22,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fire & Safety/Diversified Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

150,555

 

 

$

152,025

 

 

$

562,851

 

 

$

626,770

 

Operating income (b)

40,214

 

 

39,349

 

 

144,191

 

 

165,258

 

Operating margin

26.7

%

 

25.9

%

 

25.6

%

 

26.4

%

EBITDA(c)

$

43,770

 

 

$

42,439

 

 

$

159,008

 

 

$

178,820

 

EBITDA margin(c)

29.1

%

 

27.9

%

 

28.3

%

 

28.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

3,807

 

 

$

3,588

 

 

$

15,216

 

 

$

14,333

 

Capital expenditures

2,379

 

 

1,067

 

 

8,913

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office and Eliminations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment sales eliminations

$

(1,174

)

 

$

(777

)

 

$

(3,471

)

 

$

(3,671

)

Operating income (b)

(15,943

)

 

(16,052

)

 

(64,845

)

 

(71,711

)

EBITDA(c)

(14,580

)

 

(15,784

)

 

(70,392

)

 

(69,113

)

Depreciation and amortization (d)

173

 

 

160

 

 

562

 

 

670

 

Capital expenditures

(206

)

 

194

 

 

3,082

 

 

1,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

614,822

 

 

$

605,997

 

 

$

2,351,646

 

 

$

2,494,573

 

Operating income

138,965

 

 

134,173

 

 

520,713

 

 

579,003

 

Operating margin

22.6

%

 

22.1

%

 

22.1

%

 

23.2

%

EBITDA(c)

$

162,180

 

 

$

152,645

 

 

$

598,581

 

 

$

654,120

 

EBITDA margin(c)

26.4

%

 

25.2

%

 

25.5

%

 

26.2

%

Depreciation and amortization (d)

$

21,521

 

 

$

19,530

 

 

$

83,495

 

 

$

76,876

 

Capital expenditures

12,107

 

 

14,139

 

 

51,545

 

 

50,912

 

IDEX CORPORATION

Company and Segment Financial Information - Adjusted

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended
December 31, (a)

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, (a)

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Fluid & Metering Technologies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

229,584

 

 

$

227,456

 

 

$

896,304

 

 

$

957,028

 

 

Adjusted operating income (b)(c)

62,047

 

 

63,712

 

 

244,698

 

 

288,135

 

 

Adjusted operating margin(c)

27.0

%

 

28.0

%

 

27.3

%

 

30.1

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA(c)

$

69,435

 

 

$

69,348

 

 

$

271,491

 

 

$

309,812

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)

30.2

%

 

30.5

%

 

30.3

%

 

32.4

%

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

6,569

 

 

$

5,499

 

 

$

25,939

 

 

$

22,152

 

 

Capital expenditures

3,150

 

 

7,078

 

 

11,924

 

 

17,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health & Science Technologies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

235,857

 

 

$

227,293

 

 

$

895,962

 

 

$

914,446

 

 

Adjusted operating income (b)(c)

56,374

 

 

51,836

 

 

209,098

 

 

217,789

 

 

Adjusted operating margin(c)

23.9

%

 

22.8

%

 

23.3

%

 

23.8

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA(c)

$

67,282

 

 

$

61,314

 

 

$

250,903

 

 

$

255,069

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)

28.5

%

 

27.0

%

 

28.0

%

 

27.9

%

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

10,972

 

 

$

10,283

 

 

$

41,778

 

 

$

39,721

 

 

Capital expenditures

6,784

 

 

5,800

 

 

27,626

 

 

22,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fire & Safety/Diversified Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

150,555

 

 

$

152,025

 

 

$

562,851

 

 

$

626,770

 

 

Adjusted operating income (b)(c)

40,848

 

 

39,790

 

 

146,715

 

 

166,622

 

 

Adjusted operating margin(c)

27.1

%

 

26.2

%

 

26.1

%

 

26.6

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA(c)

$

44,404

 

 

$

42,880

 

 

$

161,532

 

 

$

180,184

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)

29.5

%

 

28.2

%

 

28.7

%

 

28.7

%

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

3,807

 

 

$

3,588

 

 

$

15,216

 

 

$

14,333

 

 

Capital expenditures

2,379

 

 

1,067

 

 

8,913

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office and Eliminations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment sales eliminations

$

(1,174

)

 

$

(777

)

 

$

(3,471

)

 

$

(3,671

)

 

Adjusted operating income (b)(c)

(15,286

)

 

(14,203

)

 

(63,915

)

 

(69,159

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA(c)

(13,923

)

 

(13,935

)

 

(61,041

)

 

(66,561

)

 

Depreciation and amortization(d)

173

 

 

160

 

 

562

 

 

670

 

 

Capital expenditures

(206

)

 

194

 

 

3,082

 

 

1,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

614,822

 

 

$

605,997

 

 

$

2,351,646

 

 

$

2,494,573

 

 

Adjusted operating income(c)

143,983

 

 

141,135

 

 

536,596

 

 

603,387

 

 

Adjusted operating margin(c)

23.4

%

 

23.3

%

 

22.8

%

 

24.2

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA(c)

$

167,198

 

 

$

159,607

 

 

$

622,885

 

 

$

678,504

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)

27.2

%

 

26.3

%

 

26.5

%

 

27.2

%

 

Depreciation and amortization (d)

$

21,521

 

 

$

19,530

 

 

$

83,495

 

 

$

76,876

 

 

Capital expenditures

12,107

 

 

14,139

 

 

51,545

 

 

50,912

 

(a)

Three and twelve month data includes the results of the Flow MD acquisition (February 2020) in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment and the Velcora acquisition (July 2019) in the Health & Science Technologies segment.

(b)

Segment operating income excludes unallocated corporate operating expenses which are included in Corporate Office and Eliminations.

(c)

These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the reconciliation tables above.

(d)

Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of debt issuance costs.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. 2020 Highlights Full year EPS of $4.94; adjusted EPS of $5.19 Full year cash from operations of $569 million, up 8 percent, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
IDEX Corporation Announces Appointment of Lakecia N. Gunter to Board of Directors
11.01.21
IDEX Corporation to Acquire Abel Pumps L.P.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.20
1
IDEX - WKN: 877444 - Flüssigkeiten