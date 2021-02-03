Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, March 8, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.capitalagroup.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (253) 237-1134. Please reference conference ID #9995708.