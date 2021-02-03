ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in February:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT; and





– Participating in a virtual fireside chat on February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT; and LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day – Hosting virtual investor meetings on February 17, 2021.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.