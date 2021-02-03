RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) will host its quarterly conference call and webcast to review the results of its fiscal first quarter on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company website on the Investor & Financial Information page at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/ .



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-800-261-3225 and entering conference identification number 7773810. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at https://ww w.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/ .