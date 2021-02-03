 

Advance Notice of Fourth Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 23:00  |  23   |   |   

Houston, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, February 18th at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

Financial information, including the earnings release, will be released before markets open on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the Partnership’s website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the “2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results” link in the “Events & Conference” section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Partnership’s website following the event.

###

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership’s assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership’s assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advance Notice of Fourth Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Houston, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, February 18th at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution of $0.46 Per Limited Partner Unit
21.01.21
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Names Steve Ledbetter as Next CEO