Advance Notice of Fourth Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Houston, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, February 18th at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

Financial information, including the earnings release, will be released before markets open on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the Partnership’s website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the “2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results” link in the “Events & Conference” section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Partnership’s website following the event.