Goodfood Announces $60 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares

MONTREAL, Québec, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”, and collectively with the syndicate of underwriters, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from the Company, 4,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $12.50 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Goodfood of approximately $60.0 million (the “Offering”).

The Underwriters have also been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to 720,000 additional Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $9.0 million to the Company. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the Underwriters in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option) will be approximately $69.0 million.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all of the provinces of Canada. The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund capital and operational projects, pursue the build out of same-day delivery capabilities in other metropolitan areas through fulfilment technology and automation equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

“Increasing delivery speed and flexibility are key elements of Goodfood’s strategic plan. On the back of a successful launch of Goodfood WOW, our same-day delivery service, in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, we will now look to build on that success in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Quebec City as well as expand same-day availability in both Montreal and Toronto,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “As we continue to observe strong adoption of online grocery across the country, we also plan on continuing to invest in technology, automation and robotics in existing and upcoming fulfilment centres in order to build a world-class operation and further enhance our cost structure by reducing our cost-per-pick as we build our selection of 4,000 products,” added Mr. Ferrari.