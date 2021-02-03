Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. Introduces Their New And Convenient E-Commerce Site For Health Care Providers Worldwide

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. has exciting news to share, our new e-commerce site is now live. "We are proud to offer customers worldwide a new way to shop for our products safely and conveniently. Qualified customers with proper licensing can easily and securely register at our e-commerce site. This is great news for the worldwide medical community ! Spectra Medical Device's first priority is patient safety. The quality and innovation of our products is second to none," stated Tony Arrigo, President and CEO of Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.

Spectra's products available on our e-commerce site:

Needles – Epidural, Spinal Echogenic, PNB Single Shot, RF-Radio Frequency, Introducer

Epidural, Spinal Echogenic, PNB Single Shot, RF-Radio Frequency, Introducer All of Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. needles are made in South Korea .

Sale of single packed and sterile needles in South Korea will be made directly (offline) through Spectra Sterile Needles Korea, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.

Other Products – Day Masks, Surgical Masks, Hand Sanitizers, and Safety Scalpels

Spectra's pharmaceuticals products available only in the USA on our e-commerce site:

Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 1% 5mL Single-Dose Ampules/Vials

Bupivacaine Hydrochloride in Dextrose Injection, USP, 0.75%, 8.25%, 2mL Single-Dose Ampules

Sodium Chloride Infections, USP, 0.9% 5mL and 10mL, Single Dose Ampules

How It Works:

Once registered, qualified customers will receive login information, allowing them to purchase a wide variety of our products directly from the e-commerce user friendly site. Please click on the link below to get the e-commerce site or the Shop Now button on Spectra Medical Devices website and go directly to our e-commerce site. Throughout the purchasing process, Spectra Medical's customer representatives will be readily available to assist you. Our sales team can be reached at (978) 657-0889 or email at sales@spectramedical.com.

http://store.spectramedical.com

E-Commerce Site Shipping Information:



With our new automated inventory system, products will be promptly shipped internationally to countries where we have a CE Marking or Marketing Authorization. Shipping costs are automatically calculated and added at check-out based on product destination. Customers will receive emails with tracking codes and expected delivery information to keep them informed throughout shipment and delivery. Spectra Medical Devices works with our customers to ensure the entire buying process is successful. We are confident that Spectra's customers will enjoy the ease of use and convenience of the new E-Commerce site.



Who We Are:

Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. is one of the largest procedural needle manufacturers in the world, with substantial market share in over 50 countries. Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. utilizes the latest state-of-the-art manufacturing and inspection systems, along with over 225 years of experience in manufacturing needles. Spectra operates five manufacturing plants worldwide with 300 employees. Corporate headquarters are located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. was founded in 1995 by Tony Arrigo. Spectra has been granted several US patents for specialized needle processing and products.

For questions on Spectra's e-commerce site, contact the sales department at (978) 657-0889 or email sales@spectramedical.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429465/Spectra_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Peggy Rose

Public Relations

peggy@peggyrose-pr.com

+1-617-835-7673