 

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 23:01  |  87   |   |   

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for February 2021 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 25, 2021. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the February 2021 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1638 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7802. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Confirmation of Record and Payment Date Policy

Pembina pays cash dividends on its common shares in Canadian dollars on a monthly basis to shareholders of record on the 25th calendar day of each month (except for the December record date, which is December 31st), if, as and when determined by the Board of Directors. Should the record date fall on a weekend or a statutory holiday, the effective record date will be the previous business day. The dividend payment date is the 15th calendar day of the month following the record date. Should the payment date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the business day prior to the weekend or statutory holiday becomes the payment date.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world. 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for February 2021 of $0.21 per share to be paid, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
Silk EV And FAW Launch Global Joint Venture To Develop Hongqi 'S' Series Of Ultra-Luxury New Energy ...
Cloud Gaming Market Size Worth $7.24 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 48.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
An Updated Legal Structure Helps Expand Online Betting Options
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
25
Pembina Pipeline monatliche Dividende