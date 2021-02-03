 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced that it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies. It measures and reflects a high level of disclosure and performance across five gender equality pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are honored to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “Investing in equality and gender equity has always been a cornerstone of our company and has continued to create a culture of shared progress. These values guide our actions and decisions, bringing our company strength, resilience, and an innovative spirit.”

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is continually working to create a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities it serves. The company is proud to be comprised of nearly 70% female identifying associates, and 64% female identifying leaders in management positions. The company also continues to make progress in supporting and advancing women inside the company with benefits, policies and a culture that cultivates gender inclusivity and parity. A few highlights include:

  • Our partnership with HERproject, an organization that empowers women in global supply chains through workplace programs promoting health, financial inclusion, and positive gender relationships. It is part of our broader goal to educate and empower 100,000 workers in our supply chain through 2020
  • A Parental Leave Program that provides paid time off for both primary and secondary caregivers
  • Benefits coverage for fertility treatments
  • Benefits coverage for transgender-inclusive services

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

