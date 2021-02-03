 

La Française de l'Energie ranked # 1 in its category in the ESG 2020 Gaia Rating

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 23:13  |  51   |   |   

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, announces the improvement of its Gaïa rating which assesses ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performances, and now ranks first among companies under € 150 million in turnover, operating in the energy sector.

Gaïa Rating is the leading ESG rating agency for French mid-size listed companies. The rating of companies is carried out on more than 150 extra-financial criteria related to the environment, social and governance.

LFDE keeps improving its ESG performance

La Française de l'Energie has reached an overall rating of 62/100 and ranks # 1 among companies under €150 million in turnover, operating in the energy sector. LFDE also outperforms the average rating of the “conventional and renewable energies” category as well as the Gaïa panel made of 230 companies.

La Française de l'Énergie stands out for the significant improvement in its governance with a score of 92/100 as well as the quality of its Social Policy (86/100), its Environmental Policy and its impact on the Green House Gas (63/100), and its relationships with suppliers (83/100).

For the 4th year in a row, the Company has recorded an improvement in its Gaia rating. This confirms the fulfilment of La Française de l'Energie's commitments on key subject matters such as the safety of its teams, its operations and its actions against climate change.

Julien Moulin, President of La Française de l'Énergie, declares: "ESG matters are the core of La Française de l'Energie's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of the territories where we operate and to promote local development. La Francaise de l'Energie is the only French energy company with a negative carbon footprint. We are therefore very proud that the Gaia ESG rating awarded by EthiFinance confirms our footprint and our position as a leader of sustainable development".

Next announcement:
March 23, 2021 – Half-year results 2020/2021

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Reuters code: LFDE.PA
Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Française de l'Energie ranked # 1 in its category in the ESG 2020 Gaia Rating Regulatory News: La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, announces the improvement of its Gaïa rating which assesses ESG (Environmental, Social and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
La Française de l'Énergie: Half-Year Revenues Back to €4M, Close to Pre-Covid Level Thanks to a Strong Q2
13.01.21
La Française de l'Énergie: Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract
05.01.21
La Française de l'Energie: Geographical Extension of the Désiree Concession in Hauts-de-france