Ashland reports preliminary financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021

Ashland’s financial results during the quarter reflected execution of the company’s strategy, solid overall demand and the benefit of continued cost reduction. The result was improved sales and earnings, margin growth and strong free cash flow generation. Sales were approximately $552 million, up four percent compared to the prior-year period, as growth was realized in all three of Ashland’s business groups.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced preliminary 1 financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020. The global specialty materials company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.

Net income was $56 million compared to net income of $32 million in the prior-year quarter. Income from continuing operations was $61 million compared to income of $34 million in the prior-year quarter, or $0.99 per diluted share compared to $0.56 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization expense was $58 million compared to $25 million in the prior-year quarter, or $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.41 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $124 million, up from $88 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by lower operating expenses, favorable mix, improved sales in all three business groups and lower selling, general, administrative and research and development (“SARD”) expenses.

Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $106 million compared to a deficit of $34 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flows totaled $76 million compared to a deficit of $63 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by increased earnings and disciplined working capital management.

“Ashland’s financial results in the first quarter reflect our progress toward demonstrating strategic discipline, consistent organic growth, margin expansion and improved free cash flow conversion,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Our industrial businesses continue to see strong demand recovery, and excluding specific mix actions, our core consumer businesses continue to demonstrate top-line resilience and growth. All business groups expanded margins compared to the prior-year period. Also, Ashland’s free cash flow improved dramatically when compared to the prior year, reflecting the broad-based efforts by our teams to grow earnings and continue to improve working capital.”