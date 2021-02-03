Routemaster Capital Announces Disposition of Shares in Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

Prior to the disposition of the aforementioned Common Shares, Routemaster held 9,091,500 Common Shares, which represented approximately 15% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following the disposition of the aforesaid Common Shares, Routemaster will no longer have ownership of any Common Shares.

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (“ Routemaster ” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) announces that it has disposed of 9,091,500 common shares in the capital of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“ Sulliden ”) (the “ Common Shares ”) in the open market.

Routemaster may purchase additional Common Shares in the future.

The head office of Sulliden is located at 65 Queen Street West, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2M5.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

For further information, including a copy of Routemaster’s related early warning report, please contact:

Daniyal Baizak

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (416) 861-1685

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

