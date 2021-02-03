 

Routemaster Capital Announces Disposition of Shares in Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (“Routemaster” or the “Company”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) announces that it has disposed of 9,091,500 common shares in the capital of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden”) (the “Common Shares”) in the open market.

Prior to the disposition of the aforementioned Common Shares, Routemaster held 9,091,500 Common Shares, which represented approximately 15% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following the disposition of the aforesaid Common Shares, Routemaster will no longer have ownership of any Common Shares.

Routemaster may purchase additional Common Shares in the future.

The head office of Sulliden is located at 65 Queen Street West, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2M5.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

For further information, including a copy of Routemaster’s related early warning report, please contact:

Daniyal Baizak
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 (416) 861-1685

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the disposition of Common Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




