 

Mirasol Resources Appoints Tim Heenan as Interim-President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Heenan to the position of Interim-President pending the appointment of a fulltime President and CEO. Mr. Heenan currently serves as Vice President Exploration and has worked exclusively for Mirasol since its inception in 2003. In addition, Mr. Patrick Evans will serve as Executive Chair pending the appointment of a fulltime President and CEO.

Mirasol’s Executive Chair, Patrick Evans, stated: “The Board of Mirasol appreciates Tim assuming the role of Interim-President while a diligent search for a fulltime CEO continues. Mr. Heenan has an intimate knowledge of Mirasol’s operations and is best placed to lead the management of the Company on an interim basis”.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has six partner-funded projects, two with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), and one each with First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile) and Silver Sands Resources (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

For further information, contact:

Patrick Evans, Executive Chair

Tel: +1 (416) 670-5114
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




