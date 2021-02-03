 

Stingray Business, Le Panier Bleu, and Aliments du Québec announce partnership to encourage buying local from Quebec businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 23:05  |  44   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Business, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, Le Panier Bleu, an initiative launched by the Government of Quebec to encourage buying local, as well as Aliments du Québec, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the agri-food industry, today announced a partnership that puts Quebec goods in the spotlight.

Stingray Business will produce and broadcast free advertising content developed with the organizations Le Panier Bleu and Aliments du Québec to promote local products in the 2,500 businesses that have access to the background music and messaging services provided by Stingray Business. The initiative aims to help consumers identify Quebec products and encourage buying local to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has created awareness and interest to consume local products," said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. "We believe that this unique collaboration with its turnkey solution will create new business opportunities and generate immediate additional revenue for businesses."

"Le Panier Bleu is proud of this collaboration, which will further support local businesses and the purchase of their products. We hope that Quebecker will be even more driven to choose local options when shopping," said Alain Dumas, General Manager of Panier Bleu.

"Aliments du Québec is pleased to partner with Stingray for this initiative. It will nicely complement the advertising campaign launched this fall to encourage buying local and will strengthen the point of sale identification of Aliments du Québec and Aliments préparés au Québec verified products," said Marie Beaudry, Executive Director of Aliments du Québec.

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Panier Bleu
Supported by the Government of Quebec, Le Panier Bleu was launched to boost local buying and promote local businesses. Le Panier Bleu serves as a reference for consumers looking for Quebec businesses and products available at local retailers. By choosing companies identified by Le Panier Bleu, Quebeckers are making a gesture of solidarity that positively impacts the economy.

About Aliments du Québec
Founded in 1996 by the members of the Québec Agri-Food Sector, Aliments du Québec is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the agri-food industry through the Aliments du Québec and Aliments préparés au Québec brands and their respective organic derivatives.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stingray Business, Le Panier Bleu, and Aliments du Québec announce partnership to encourage buying local from Quebec businesses MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stingray Business, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, Le Panier Bleu, an initiative launched by the Government of Quebec to encourage buying local, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Overstock Scheduled to Release Q4 2020 Financial Results on February 24
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units