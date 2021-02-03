 

Yorbeau Announces the Completion of Hole LEM-66W3 and Explains Target #1 at the Lemoine Project in Chibougamau, Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces completion of hole LEM-66W3 that was designed to test a strong borehole geophysical anomaly (target #1) detected in hole LEM-66 at its Lemoine project in the Chibougamau area of Quebec (see Yorbeau’s news releases dated January 20, 2021).

The Lemoine Mine is located 25 kilometres south of Chibougamau (Figure. 1) and produced 758,000 tons of high-grade massive sulphide ore from 1975 to 1983. With its 4.2% Cu, 9.6% Zn, 4.2 g/t Au and 83 g/t Ag, Lemoine is within the top 1% of all VMS worldwide (in terms of grade). This drilling program was a follow-up of the deepest hole drilled from underground in this sector, hole 12L-27 (drilled in 1980) which returned a high-grade massive sulphide intersection of 43 cm grading 4.3% Cu, 6.3% Zn and 1.1 g/t Au.

Hole LEM-66W3 intersected 0.6 metres of semi-massive pyrite and pyrrhotite with some traces of sphalerite and chalcopyrite along the Lemoine horizon. This quantity and texture of sulfides, especially pyrrhotite, explain the strong conductor previously modelled (target #1). The company has decided to suspend drilling activities for now in order to evaluate other alternative options.

Other promising targets remain untested on the property especially target #2 area (Figure 2) where the geophysical modelled plate is less conductive than target #1 (90 siemens Vs. 400 siemens). In the light of current results, data suggest that target #2 could be explained by a different type of mineralization. Moreover, hole L91-01 (drilled in 1991) located at the edge of this modelled plate seems to support this hypothesis by returning 3.3 % Zn over 0.3 metres.   

Another area with a strong discovery potential is located in the west part of the property at relatively shallow depth. This area shows the largest hydrothermal alteration system observed at Lemoine that covers 4 kilometres by 600 metres (Figure 3). This system that was delineated using lithogeochimical data from outcrops and drilling, clearly cross-cut the Lemoine stratigraphy. Further works in this area should include borehole geophysical survey of historical holes, especially in LEM-64 drilled by Cogitore Resources in 2008.

