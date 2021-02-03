Yorbeau Announces the Completion of Hole LEM-66W3 and Explains Target #1 at the Lemoine Project in Chibougamau, Quebec

The Lemoine Mine is located 25 kilometres south of Chibougamau (Figure. 1) and produced 758,000 tons of high-grade massive sulphide ore from 1975 to 1983. With its 4.2% Cu, 9.6% Zn, 4.2 g/t Au and 83 g/t Ag, Lemoine is within the top 1% of all VMS worldwide (in terms of grade). This drilling program was a follow-up of the deepest hole drilled from underground in this sector, hole 12L-27 (drilled in 1980) which returned a high-grade massive sulphide intersection of 43 cm grading 4.3% Cu, 6.3% Zn and 1.1 g/t Au.

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") announces completion of hole LEM-66W3 that was designed to test a strong borehole geophysical anomaly (target #1) detected in hole LEM-66 at its Lemoine project in the Chibougamau area of Quebec (see Yorbeau’s news releases dated January 20, 2021).

Hole LEM-66W3 intersected 0.6 metres of semi-massive pyrite and pyrrhotite with some traces of sphalerite and chalcopyrite along the Lemoine horizon. This quantity and texture of sulfides, especially pyrrhotite, explain the strong conductor previously modelled (target #1). The company has decided to suspend drilling activities for now in order to evaluate other alternative options.

Other promising targets remain untested on the property especially target #2 area (Figure 2) where the geophysical modelled plate is less conductive than target #1 (90 siemens Vs. 400 siemens). In the light of current results, data suggest that target #2 could be explained by a different type of mineralization. Moreover, hole L91-01 (drilled in 1991) located at the edge of this modelled plate seems to support this hypothesis by returning 3.3 % Zn over 0.3 metres.

Another area with a strong discovery potential is located in the west part of the property at relatively shallow depth. This area shows the largest hydrothermal alteration system observed at Lemoine that covers 4 kilometres by 600 metres (Figure 3). This system that was delineated using lithogeochimical data from outcrops and drilling, clearly cross-cut the Lemoine stratigraphy. Further works in this area should include borehole geophysical survey of historical holes, especially in LEM-64 drilled by Cogitore Resources in 2008.