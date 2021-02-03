Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus, LLC (the “Reliance Acquisition”). The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Reliance Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Reliance Acquisition. If the Reliance Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay or redeem outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting BofA Securities by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; Wells Fargo Securities, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department (fax no: (212) 214-5918; and Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).
