Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus, LLC (the “Reliance Acquisition”). The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Reliance Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Reliance Acquisition. If the Reliance Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay or redeem outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.