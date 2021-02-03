Northern Oil and Gas Announces Proposed Aggregate $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to (i) fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus LLC (the “Reliance Acquisition”), (ii) repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, (iii) repurchase or redeem all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (iv) repay in full its outstanding senior unsecured promissory note due 2022, and (v) pay all accrued and unpaid interest due in connection with such repurchases, repayments and redemptions and all related premiums and transaction expenses. The Company intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include further repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer for sale (the “Offering”) in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers, $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior notes due 2028 (the “New Notes”).

The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Reliance Acquisition, and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Reliance Acquisition.

The New Notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state or other securities laws, and the New Notes will be issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The New Notes are being offered only to persons who are either reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A or who are non-“U.S. persons” under Regulation S as defined under applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the 2023 Notes.