Northern Oil and Gas Announces Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated as of February 3, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (as such time may be extended, the “Expiration Time”).

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender and Consent Date”), and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will be entitled to receive total consideration equal to $1,030 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, which includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (the “Early Tender Premium”). Holders who tender Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 17, 2021 (the “Withdrawal Deadline”) may withdraw such tender at any time at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline. Tenders of Notes may not be withdrawn after the Withdrawal Deadline, even with respect to Notes tendered after the Withdrawal Deadline, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes after the Early Tender and Consent Date but at or prior to the Expiration Time, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will be entitled to receive the tender consideration equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase. Holders who tender their Notes after the Early Tender and Consent Date will not receive the Early Tender Premium.

Payments for Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the applicable settlement date accepted for purchase. Provided the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition (as defined below), have been satisfied or waived, settlement for Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date and accepted for purchase is expected to occur on February 19, 2021, and settlement for Notes tendered after the Early Tender and Consent Date but at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase is expected to occur on March 5, 2021.