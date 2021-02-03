Psyence Group Presenting at Canaccord Genuity Conference "New Paradigms & Treatment Approaches in Mental Health"

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Co-founder and CEO, Jody Aufrichtig will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity conference " New Paradigms & Treatment Approaches in Mental Health ", being held tomorrow, February 4, 2021 at 9am EST.

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord50/psy/2291892

Psyence Group is pioneering the use of natural psilocybin for the long-term treatment of trauma and its mental health consequences. The Company’s global footprint operates across multiple legal jurisdictions, through the advanced provision of psychedelic therapy and experience, as well as market leading functional mushroom brands and product portfolio.

About Psyence Group:

The Psyence Group intends to set the global standard for natural psychedelics. The executive team have international experience in the business of science and medicine and include global experts in neurology, neuroscience and drug development. Psyence has built and operates one of the first federally licensed commercial psilocybin cultivation and production facilities. Psyence are pioneering the use of natural psilocybin for the long-term treatment of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences. The Psyence Group have a global footprint operating across multiple legal jurisdictions, through the advanced provision of psychedelic therapy and experience, as well as market leading functional mushroom brands and product portfolio.

