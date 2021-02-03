 

Public Storage to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 23:35  |  26   |   |   

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

Domestic dial-in number:

(866) 406-5408

International dial-in number:

(973) 582-2770

Conference ID number:

8057778

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

Conference call replay

 

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 585-8367

International dial-in number:

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID number:

8057778

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

March 11, 2021

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Public Storage to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Public Storage Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
14.01.21
Public Storage Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
05.01.21
Public Storage Advances Board Refreshment