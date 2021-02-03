Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031

DHC expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general business purposes, including to redeem the $300 million principal amounts outstanding of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 on or after June 15, 2021 (when such notes become redeemable without the payment of a premium) and to prepay in full its $200 million term loan.

The joint book-running managers for this offering were Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC. The joint lead managers for this offering were BMO Capital Markets Corp., Regions Securities LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. The co-managers for this offering were Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., FHN Financial Securities Corp., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. DHC and the guarantors have filed a registration statement including a prospectus and a preliminary prospectus supplement and will file a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement, when available, in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering and the related prospectus may be obtained by contacting the offices of: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, Mizuho Securities USA LLC toll-free at 1-866-271-7403, BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or by emailing BofA Securities at: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697 or RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll-free at 1-866-375-6829.