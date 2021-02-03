 

IPA Announces $10.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 743,495, common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price to the public of $13.45 per Common Share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.0 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 111,524 Common Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for (i) pursuing the Company’s objective of expanding its operations into Good Laboratory Practice and Good Manufacturing Practice-certified; (ii) the development and commercialization of Talem Therapeutics, LLC’s, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, internal and partnered therapeutic discovery programs; (iii) investments in employees, partnerships, cloud computing, data curation and analysis to enable further work toward the development of custom algorithms, cloud computing, large-scale sequence data analysis, and expanded access to next-generation sequencing technologies; (iv) the development of its PolyTopeTM approach to the development of innovative therapeutics and vaccines against the COVID-19; and (v) general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec), a short form base shelf prospectus dated December 11, 2020. The short form base shelf prospectus was filed on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company will also file a preliminary prospectus supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authority in the Province of British Columbia as well as with the SEC as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS). The Common Shares will only be offered and sold in the United States either directly or through duly registered U.S. broker dealers. No Common Shares will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

