Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,695,653 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of $1.15 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,304,347 ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares (or pre-funded warrants) are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.