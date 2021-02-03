LGI Homes, Inc. Reports January 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 650 home closings in January 2021, up from 434 home closings in January 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 49.8%.



As of the end of January 2021, the Company had 106 active selling communities.