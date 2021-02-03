 

LGI Homes, Inc. Reports January 2021 Home Closings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 650 home closings in January 2021, up from 434 home closings in January 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 49.8%.

As of the end of January 2021, the Company had 106 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
LGI Homes Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
12.01.21
LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Birmingham
07.01.21
LGI Homes Announces Record December, Fourth Quarter, and Year End 2020 Home Closings and Provides 2021 Home Closings and Active Communities Guidance