 

DGAP-Adhoc home24 SE: home24 SE subsidiary Mobly S.A. sets offer price for its IPO at 21.00 BRL per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): IPO
home24 SE: home24 SE subsidiary Mobly S.A. sets offer price for its IPO at 21.00 BRL per share

04-Feb-2021 / 00:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin - Mobly S.A. ("Mobly"), a subsidiary of home24 SE ("home24", the "Company"), has set the final offer price for its initial public offering at 21.00 BRL per share. Trading in Mobly's shares on the Novo Mercado of B3 (formerly the São Paulo Stock Exchange), Brazil, is expected to commence on 5 February 2021 under the ticker symbol MBLY3 and the ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5.

Placed are 37,037,038 newly issued common shares of Mobly S.A. and 1,610,306 common shares of the current main shareholder, home24 Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of home24. In addition, home24 has granted an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) of up to 5,797,102 common shares held by home24 Holding GmbH & Co. KG, which may be exercised by the stabilization agent by 6 March 2021. In case the over-allotment is exercised, in total, 44,444,446 common shares in Mobly S.A. will be placed in the course of the IPO.

Mobly S.A. will raise through the IPO appr. 777.8 million BRL gross proceeds. home24 Holding GmbH & Co. KG will receive ca. 33.8 million BRL gross proceeds from the sale of the Mobly S.A. shares and additional gross proceeds of up to ca. 121.7 million BRL in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option.

home24 will continue to hold the majority of shares in Mobly S.A. with at least 51.1% after the IPO.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Contact:
Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

Legal Disclaimer
Not for distribution or publication in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such distribution or publication may be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be subject to legal restrictions in some jurisdictions and anyone in possession of this document or information referenced herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of capital market laws of such countries.

