Berlin - Mobly S.A. ("Mobly"), a subsidiary of home24 SE ("home24", the "Company"), has set the final offer price for its initial public offering at 21.00 BRL per share. Trading in Mobly's shares on the Novo Mercado of B3 (formerly the São Paulo Stock Exchange), Brazil, is expected to commence on 5 February 2021 under the ticker symbol MBLY3 and the ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): IPO home24 SE: home24 SE subsidiary Mobly S.A. sets offer price for its IPO at 21.00 BRL per share 04-Feb-2021 / 00:14 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Placed are 37,037,038 newly issued common shares of Mobly S.A. and 1,610,306 common shares of the current main shareholder, home24 Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of home24. In addition, home24 has granted an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) of up to 5,797,102 common shares held by home24 Holding GmbH & Co. KG, which may be exercised by the stabilization agent by 6 March 2021. In case the over-allotment is exercised, in total, 44,444,446 common shares in Mobly S.A. will be placed in the course of the IPO.

Mobly S.A. will raise through the IPO appr. 777.8 million BRL gross proceeds. home24 Holding GmbH & Co. KG will receive ca. 33.8 million BRL gross proceeds from the sale of the Mobly S.A. shares and additional gross proceeds of up to ca. 121.7 million BRL in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option.

home24 will continue to hold the majority of shares in Mobly S.A. with at least 51.1% after the IPO.

