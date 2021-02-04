 

DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 announces the initial public offering of its Brazilian subsidiary Mobly

home24 SE: home24 announces the initial public offering of its Brazilian subsidiary Mobly

home24 announces the initial public offering of its Brazilian subsidiary Mobly

  • Mobly S.A. today set the issue price per offered share at BRL 21. The first day of trading is expected to be on 5 February 2021.
  • In case the over-allotment option will be fully exercised, a total number of 44,444,446 shares will be placed, representing an issue volume of BRL 933 million that corresponds to approximately EUR 145 million at the current exchange rate of BRL 6.45 per 1 EUR.
  • Mobly will generate BRL 778 million gross proceeds, while home24 is realizing gross proceeds of BRL 34 million from the sale of Mobly shares, plus up to BRL 122 million in case the over-allotment option is fully exercised.
  • After the IPO, home24 remains the majority shareholder of the Mobly shares.

Berlin, 3 February 2021 - The initial public offering (IPO) of the Mobly S.A. ("Mobly"), the Brazilian business of the home24 SE ("home24", the "Company"), is being realized as planned with the first day of trading on the Novo Mercado of B3 (formerly the Sao Paulo stock exchange) expected on 5 February 2021. Today, Mobly announced the issue price at BRL 21.00 per share. A strong institutional investor demand both from Brazilian and US institutional investors led to a significant oversubscription of the public offering.

In the course of the IPO, 37,037,038 newly issued common shares of Mobly S.A. and 1,610,306 common shares that are held indirectly by home24 are placed. In addition, home24 has granted an over-allotment option (greenshoe) of up to 5,797,102 common shares, which may be exercised by the stabilization agent by 6 March 2021. In case the over-allotment is fully exercised, 44,444,446 common shares will be placed in total. This represents an issue volume of BRL 933 million (equivalent to approximately EUR 145 million).

