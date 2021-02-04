Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) announced today the launch of the industry’s first 0% APR financing 1 for home solar and battery storage service with 25-year system protection. New Sunnova customers may now be eligible to go solar for as low as 0% APR and $0 down with the purchase of a new Sunnova SunSafe solar + battery storage system, or .99% APR and $0 down for the purchase of solar-only service. Sunnova provides its exclusive 25-year Sunnova Protect limited warranty service coverage for each solar + storage customer, offering worry-free maintenance, monitoring, repairs, and replacements to help ensure each home solar investment perform to its maximum potential. 2

0% APR financing for home solar and battery storage service with 25-year system protection (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to be able to offer such competitive financing in the solar service industry,” said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunnova. “In addition to these historically low APRs3, this financing solution will allow new customers to take advantage of the 26% federal tax credit4 and state incentives while uniquely enjoying 25 years of Sunnova Protect coverage on their solar or solar + battery systems, and greater control over their energy costs.”

“We are focused on knocking down barriers that prevent homeowners from purchasing a clean and affordable energy system from a trusted service provider, like Sunnova,” said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy International. “Alongside our Lease and PPA (power purchase agreement) service offerings, this new APR offering will help address a real need in the marketplace and will further increase our industry-leading growth rate.”

During a power outage, Sunnova SunSafe provides resilient backup power so homeowners can run their essential appliances. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe produces solar energy during the day and sends excess energy to the rechargeable battery for use at night, or anytime it’s needed.5 During the installation process, solar dealers will conduct an extensive review of the home and build an efficient home solar system - with battery - tailored to each consumer’s energy needs and budget. Sunnova only uses industry-leading, vetted battery technology like the Generac PWRcell, Tesla Powerwall, and the recently announced Enphase Encharge storage system. All home solar and battery systems are covered by Sunnova Protect6 featuring worry and hassle-free maintenance, monitoring, repairs, and replacements.